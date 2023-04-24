The US Wearables Market is forecast to grow by $7824.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Wearables Market in US 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the wearables market in US and is forecast to grow by $7824.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period.

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Wearables Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450758/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wearables market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for wearable devices for payment, the increasing focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle orientation, and the development of miniaturized electronic components.



The wearables market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Product Type

• Smart watches

• Wireless headphones

• HMDs

• Smart bands

• Others



This study identifies the focus on the development of low-power electronics as one of the prime reasons driving the wearables market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of partnerships and M&A activities and emergence of hybrid smartwatch market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wearables market in US covers the following areas:

• Wearables market sizing

• Wearables market forecast

• Wearables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wearables market vendors that include adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Capri Holdings Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TomTom NV, Withings France SA, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Polar Electro Oy. Also, the wearables market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450758/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



