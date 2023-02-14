US warns Ukraine it may not be able to continue 'same level' of support

MLRS

The United States has warned it doesn’t have sufficient stocks of Atacms long-range missiles to send them to Ukraine, it has been reported.

In a recent meeting at the Pentagon, US officials told their Ukrainian counterparts that sending army tactical missile systems, which have a range of nearly 200 miles, would harm the US military’s readiness to fight its own war.

The White House has repeatedly denied Kyiv’s requests for the surface-to-surface missiles as the Ukrainians seek to ramp up their ability to strike Russian positions deep behind enemy lines.

The systems are seen as a priority for Ukraine's armed forces as they prepare for an expected springtime counter-offensive.

It comes as US officials privately warned representatives from Kyiv that they face losing Western support unless they make significant gains on the battlefield.

'We can’t do everything forever'

For now, US president Joe Biden has told Volodymyr Zelensky, his Ukrainian counterpart, that he can count on Washington's support for "as long as it takes".

But that could soon change if Ukraine fails to demonstrate that the flow of Western weapons can change the course of the war.

“We will continue to try to impress upon them that we can’t do anything and everything forever,” a senior US administration official told the Washington Post.

“'As long as it takes’ pertains to the amount of conflict,” the official added. “It doesn’t pertain to the amount of assistance.”

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's defence minister, is in Brussels on Tuesday for a meeting of the US-led Ramstein group, made up of Nato's 30 allies and 20 or so other countries, to coordinate support for Kyiv.

A source close to the Ukrainian government told Politico it doesn't expect any new weapons in a new US assistance package set to be announced by Washington after the gathering.

Fears Russia could gain secretive information

One workaround devised by Mr Biden's administration that could help Ukraine acquire Atacms would see Washington purchase them back from another country that operates the long-range missile, according to the Politico news website.

But there are mounting fears in Washington that the more high-tech the equipment sent to Ukraine, the more chance secretive information ends up in the hands of the Russians.

Instead of big ticket items, like tanks or fighter jets, Mr Reznikov is expected to press on the need for his Western allies the need for artillery ammunition.

Ukraine's armed forces are burning through artillery shells at a rate of some 6,000 a day – faster than the West can resupply them.

Russia is firing some 20,000 rounds a day – roughly the same amount produced by European factories can produce in a month.

Fighter jets 'not the most urgent'

With Moscow's forces back on the attack, having launched a long-anticipated offensive to coincide with the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion, this is worrying news for Kyiv and its Western allies.

"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks," Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's Secretary-General, told reporters at the alliance's HQ ahead of the meeting.

"Not least the need to provide more ammunition and also how to ramp up production and strengthen our defence industry to be able to provide the necessary ammunition to Ukraine and also to replenish our own stocks," he added.

Mr Stoltenberg said shipments of Western fighter jets to Ukraine are "not the most urgent right now".

He urged Nato allies to instead deliver on their existing promises, such as main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery systems.