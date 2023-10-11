US warns Israel to ‘uphold laws of war’ as Gaza faces onslaught

Antony Blinken spoke to reporters before boarding a plane to Israel on Wednesday - Jacquelyn Martin/REUTERS

The US warned Israel to “uphold the laws of war” as its airstrikes flattened neighbourhoods in Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion.

President Joe Biden said Israel had a right to respond to the attacks by Hamas, the worst in its 75-year history, but warned its retaliatory action must be “according to the rule of law”.

Mr Biden dispatched his top diplomat, Antony Blinken, to Israel on Wednesday.

As he boarded the plane, the US Secretary of State said it is “our respect for international law and the laws of war” that “separates Israel, the US and other democracies” from Hamas and terrorist groups that engage in “heinous” activities.

He added: “We know that Israel will take all of the precautions that it can” to avoid civilian casualties, “just as we would”.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, echoed the call on Wednesday, urging a “proportionate” Israeli response that protected “innocent civilian lives”.

His remarks came after atrocities from Hamas’s violent weekend terror attacks were unveiled on Wednesday night in Kibbutz Be’eri, a small farming community close to the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli soldier walks by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri - Baz Ratner/AP Photo

Dozens of corpses of women, children and babies were discovered by Israeli soldiers.

“We opened [this kibbutz to reporters] because you need to smell how a pogrom smells, how murder smells,” Maj Gen Itai Virov said.

“If you don’t understand what they did, you cannot understand the situation here and our reaction also.”

In Washington, a split appeared to be emerging with Republicans and Democrats divided over the nature of the Israeli offensive.

Israel’s death toll has reached 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded, including 22 US citizens. Some 17 British nationals, including children, are dead or missing. At least 17 Americans remain unaccounted for, with Hamas holding around 150 hostages.

Masses of Israeli troops gathered at the Gaza border in southern Israel on Wednesday night for a ground offensive aimed at completely destroying Hamas.

On Wednesday, Gaza continued to face a barrage of air strikes, which has so far killed 1,100 people, wounded 5,300 and levelled over 1,000 buildings, according to local authorities.

Nearly 200,000 Palestinians in the 25-mile coastal strip have been left homeless from the Israeli air assault and have gathered in hotels, hospitals and UN-run schools in the hopes that they will not be harmed there.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, drew criticism from UN officials and human rights groups by forcing a “total siege” of Gaza, cutting off water, food and energy supplies for 2.3 million people.

The UN said the humanitarian situation in Gaza was deteriorating after its sole power plant ran out of fuel.

Under the internationally accepted rules of armed conflict, enshrined by the Geneva Conventions, military attacks must be proportionate and not lead to excessive loss of civilian life or infrastructure.

Rear-Adml Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said on Tuesday that “hundreds of tons of bombs” had been dropped on Gaza in response, stressing that “the emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy”.

Separately, an unnamed Israeli defence official told broadcaster Channel 13 on Wednesday that Gaza would be reduced to a “city of tents” by the end of the campaign.

In a national address on Tuesday night, Mr Biden said he emphasised to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, the importance of acting “according to the rule of law”.

“Terrorists purposefully target civilians, kill them,” the US president said, drawing a contrast with democracies like the US and Israel. “We uphold the laws of war. It matters. There’s a difference.”

The comments were later underscored by Matthew Miller, the US State Department spokesman, who said: “We expect [Israel] to follow international law [...] and we will remain in close contact with them about it.”

Following a closed-door briefing in Congress, Democrats expressed concerns that Israel’s offensive in Gaza could harm Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages.

Republicans from across the party’s spectrum emerged from the same meeting to urge Israel to do everything in its power to “crush” Hamas, even if it risked a high civilian death toll.

“If we have shut down the water and the heat, and any kind of support in Gaza, what does that mean? Also for the people who are now hostages right now?” said Democrat congressman Jan Schakowsky.

Some moderate Democrats have pushed back at their progressive counterparts. Congressman Jake Auchincloss said: “Israel did not ask America to de-escalate on Sept 12, 2001.”

‘Raze this place to the ground’

On Tuesday, Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator, said Israel was fighting a “religious war”. “Do whatever it takes, raze this place to the ground,” he added.

Orde Kittrie, who spent nearly a decade as a lawyer at the State Department, argued it was “fully consistent” with the laws of war for Israel to refuse to supply Gaza with water, electricity and fuel.

He said: “There is no legal requirement that Israel supply water, electricity or fuel to a power that is seeking its destruction, has just massacred a thousand of its citizens, and is holding dozens of civilians hostage. Did the UK provide Nazi Germany with food and supplies during the Second World War?”

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, stressed earlier this week that Israel had the right to act “proportionately”.

He travelled to Israel on Wednesday to show “unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people”, according to a Foreign Office spokesman.

At one point, he was forced to take shelter as a siren went off at Ofakim in southern Israel.

There have been some calls for the UK to go further in urging Israel to show restraint, with Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister and SNP leader, writing to Mr Cleverly asking him to call for an “immediate ceasefire”.

But Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has echoed the UK Government’s full-throated support for Israel and the country’s right to defend itself after the Hamas attacks.

Pope Francis said Israel had a right to defend itself after seeing “a feast day turn into a day of mourning” but was “very worried by the total siege in which Palestinians live in Gaza”.

A senior Israeli official on Wednesday said talks were underway to allow American and Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip to exit the territory into Egypt ahead of any land invasion.

Under the proposal, all US citizens would be permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing if they present their US passports. The movement of other Palestinian civilians would be limited to 2,000 people a day, the official told CNN.

Final approval of the arrangement would need to come from the Egyptians, who control the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Hizbollah hope to ‘keep Israel occupied’

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) retracted an initial alert of “hostile aircraft” entering Israel from southern Lebanon, saying it was a false alarm.

That alert had raised fears that Hizbollah, or one of the other armed groups in southern Lebanon, had entered the war, a move that would force Israel to fight on two fronts.

The IDF also retracted a nationwide alert for Israelis to remain in shelters, which was a “human error”.

According to Reuters news agency, Hizbollah wishes to keep Israeli soldiers in the north “busy” with small scale attacks but does not yet wish to fully enter the war.

Its moves so far have been “designed to be limited in scope, preventing a big spillover into Lebanon while keeping Israeli forces occupied in northern Israel,” Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the Lebanese group.

Meanwhile, Mr Netanyahu announced the formation of an “emergency government” with opposition party leader Benny Gantz for the duration of the war.

Mr Gallant, the current defence minister, will serve alongside Mr Netanyahu, Mr Gantz and two other “observer” members in the War Cabinet.

The move means no bills or government decisions will be promoted that do not concern the conduct of the war.