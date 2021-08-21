US warns citizens away from Kabul airport due to potential security threats

(AFP via Getty Images)

Americans in Afghanistan have been warned to avoid travelling to Kabul airport because of security threats outside the gates.

A US travel advisory with the update was released on Saturday as thousands attempted to flee the country to escape Taliban rule.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” said the advisory.

Breaking news... more to follow...