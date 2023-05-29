US war hero's remains returned home after 73 years

Cpl Luther Herschel Story was awarded the Medal of Honour for his heroism during the Korean War

The remains of a US soldier who died in the Korean War have been returned to his family for burial after 73 years.

Army Cpl Luther Herschel Story was 18 years old when he was presumed to have been killed in battle on 1 September, 1950, while covering his company's withdrawal after being wounded.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

His remains were recovered about a month later but could not be identified with forensic techniques of the time.

In April, using DNA samples, the military was able to make a match.

He will receive a military burial on Monday near his hometown of Americus, Georgia.

Cpl Story has been recognised for his heroism during the Korean War.

He is believed to have killed or wounded an estimated 100 enemy soldiers as his company was coming under fire during a fierce daylight attack.

He was never seen alive again after that battle.

He was awarded the Medal of Honour for showing "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity" by staying behind and fighting North Korean soldiers who were closing in on his squad.

The award, the country's highest military honour, was presented to his father in 1951.

"Cpl Story's extraordinary heroism, aggressive leadership, and supreme devotion to duty reflect the highest credit upon himself and were in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the military service," said his US army award citation.

An army first class at the time, he was posthumously promoted to corporal. His medal is now displayed alongside his portrait at the National Infantry Museum in Georgia.

Cpl Story's funeral on Monday will feature a police escort with flashing lights that will escort his casket.

His niece Judy Wade told the Associated Press that she feared he would never return home.

"In my family, we always believed that he would never be found," Ms Wade said, adding she is relieved that his remains have finally been identified.

"I don't have to worry about him anymore," Ms Wade said. "I'm just glad that he's home."

President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Story's niece, Judy Wade, in April.

His unidentified remains, recovered in October 1950 near Sangde-po, South Korea, were long interred with other unknown service members at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

They were uncovered in 2021 as part of a military effort to identify hundreds of unknown Americans who died in battle.

The identification of his remains was announced by President Joe Biden on 26 April during a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.