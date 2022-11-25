U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?

Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?

2 p.m. ET Friday, Fox

Bet this game with your head, not your heart. England is a deserved favorite at -175 after its performance against Iran. If you want to bet the U.S., we recommend taking a combo bet of a U.S. win and a tie at +135. Keep in mind that a tie is a very good result for the USMNT, especially if Wales doesn’t beat Iran. As you can see from the odds, England is the safer bet here and would effectively end the United States’ chances of advancing. If you want to be optimistic, hedge with that combo bet rather than going with one result.