US voters seek solace in memes as they wait for election results

As the world awaits the result of the US election, voters are turning to memes to help ease the tension.

Vote counting began more than 48 hours ago, but, with the result still not announced, the country is growing impatient.

While Joe Biden has a narrow victory over Donald Trump to become the first to reach 270 votes, the current POTUS has been digging in his heels, alleging he has been the victim of interference from "phony polls" as well as "big media, big money and big tech".

At a White House press conference on Thursday night, Mr Trump said: "If you count the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us." These claims are unsubstantiated, but the incumbent has launched legal fights to stay in office.

Mr Biden has said he has "no doubt" he will win the presidency as he urged for calm and patience and re-iterated that "each ballot must be counted". In a brief statement to the nation on Thursday, Mr Biden added that "democracy is sometimes messy, it sometimes requires a little patience".

The wait and tension has left social media awash with thoughts, opinions and - of course - memes. Some are clearly baffled by the sheer length of the process:

Others have been calling out Mr Trump’s behaviour in the only way they know how - with internet humour.

Last night the sky was dark. Then, from East to West, those cities magically became light again. VERY STRANGE. https://t.co/MheAoCiYAD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

But most have made it through by poking fun at the states crucial to the result taking longer than originally expected to count.

Nevada poll workers opening each ballot pic.twitter.com/CRZ96gfynK — Bird 🦉 (@BirdExecutive) November 5, 2020

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w — Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020

The world is watching, Nevada.