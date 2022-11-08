US voters from around the country outline their key issues in midterms

Photograph: Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

Americans are going to the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections, in a vote that Joe Biden has described as “a choice between two vastly different visions of America”.

The elections will decide the composition of the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate, as well as dozens of governorships and numerous city mayorships and local officials.

Related: When will we know who won US midterm races — and what to expect on election day

Voters across the US who are backing Democratic, Republican and other candidates discuss the issues that are deciding their vote, including abortion rights, the economy, gun control and the climate emergency.

‘A woman’s right to being treated as a human being’

“Abortion rights – a woman’s right to being treated as a human being, is front and center for me. As are all issues of equity including racism, reducing the brutality of our policing forces, and making sure everybody has a warm place to sleep at night and enough food to keep them going. Neither party is meeting these needs.

“We have had 40 years of ‘trickle up’ economics, and now so many people are living on the street while the rich fly their rockets around. Seeing the politicians standing around blaming each other for the economy when they’ve benefited from it by enriching themselves and their friends is just maddening.

“There aren’t that many choices this year, but I did manage to split my ticket to a Libertarian sheriff candidate. Other than that it’s going to be all the Democrats. On the federal level, I don’t trust them to actually fix anything, but at least they mean well. [On the state level], I’m extremely happy with our Democratic government here in New Mexico. Robin Miller, delivery driver, 60, New Mexico

‘Political integrity and racism are my biggest concerns’

“My top issue is the return of sanity to US politics and governance by electing/re-electing adults. I live in Trump-centric Arizona. Arizona is filled with gun-loving, trigger-happy GOP voters.

Story continues

“I have to carry a firearm whenever I go ‘outside the wire’ (my property), and as a Vietnam veteran, I’ve seen enough death and destruction that I have no interest in witnessing more.

“Racism and white supremacists are also a large motivation for me to vote for the Democrats. As an Asian, I’ve had it with this crap and won’t take it anymore. I used to be a Republican in California but, here in Arizona, I may as well be a socialist.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to realise that my me-first attitude has not served us well. I fear for defenceless animals being exploited and driven to extinction by human greed. I worry about women, LGBTQ, minorities and anyone who can’t fight back. If [the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement] prevails, I fully intend to restore my Japanese citizenship and move to Japan.” Yoshimatsu, 73, retired, rural Arizona

‘I’ll have a split ticket this time, for the sake of unity’

“Right now I am witnessing an increasing polarisation of the US, which I think will lead to disastrous results for everyone. The extreme right is dominating the Republican party and this cancel-culture/censorship trend is dominating the left.

“As a left-leaning independent, I sympathise with both but tend to favour the Democrats – I voted for them at the last election. This time, I’ll split my vote between Democrat and Republican candidates who I think will be able to bring people together before it’s too late.” John Blake, MBA student, Morgantown, West Virginia

‘There is only one issue that matters: the economy’

“There is only one issue that matters: the economy. Inflation is out of control under Joe Biden, the Democrats and their reckless policies. All the solutions they’re proposing will only make things worse. The first thing Joe Biden did when he took office was to shut down the construction of the Keystone pipeline. That caused gas prices to rise sharply, and the cost of living crisis is definitely affecting me in daily life now, even though I consider myself upper middle class. My daughter and her husband are really struggling right now, and I wish I could help them out more, but my grocery bill keeps rising.

“I didn’t vote for Trump and am no fan, but under him, economy-wise, things were much better. I’m really frustrated, and think that if we keep pumping more money into the economy, inflation is going to get worse.

“I think Joe Biden is physically and mentally incapable of doing his job as president. He says things in speeches and then his team has to walk them back. In any electoral race, I’m voting Libertarian wherever I can, Republican where I can’t.” Jason Trommetter, 55, software engineer, Greenville, South Carolina

‘I’m worried about the excessive number of guns’

“I am voting Democrat because I’m very worried about the excessive number of guns in the US, especially the now common school shootings. I am very concerned about the ever-increasing rates of gun violence in my city and the nation. My city’s record for homicides was broken last year, and tied again this year by the end of September. And guns are making their way into our schools here, as well. Last week, a school in our district was locked down because of gunshots on or near campus.

Local residents wait in line to cast their ballots during the midterm elections at the Central Baptist church in Columbus, Georgia, on 8 November 2022. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

“School shootings in the US increase each year, with 40 so far in 2022. The Republicans in Kentucky are very supportive of nearly unlimited gun rights, passing laws allowing open-carry and concealed-carry of firearms with a permit.” Suzannah, 48, stay at home parent, Lexington, Kentucky

‘Stop subsidizing the major oil companies’

“For the first time in my life I will vote straight Democratic ticket rather than spend any time at all considering a failed Republican party.

“One of the main issues I’m voting on is climate change. Stop subsidizing the major oil companies; actively participate in national efforts to grapple with the issue; actively support states in the area of climate change; stop the gross support of far too many business practices that avoid real or useful solutions to address sustainability and climate equity.

“I’m also voting on abortion rights, voting rights and democratic process. I’m deeply concerned that there will be significant efforts at multiple polling stations to intimidate voters, deny people’s votes, and threaten with violence including gun related threats and violence.” Eric, retired physician, 68, Missouri

‘I’m voting Republican because of inflation and energy concerns’

“I am a voter in Oklahoma, and voted for Trump in the last election. Like many others in our state, I work in the energy sector. My biggest concerns going into Tuesday’s election are efforts to reduce inflation, and domestic energy security. We have the ability and infrastructure to not only provide for our own energy demand, but to help places like mainland Europe and the UK with their energy issues through the Ukraine war.

“The current administration, along with a strong blue House and Senate, have blocked a vast majority of these opportunities, trying to force a large population into relying on unreliable green energy options. While we are capable of producing a lot more gas and oil than we currently do, we do not have the infrastructure to immediately become reliant on renewable and alternative energies, and I fear we’re going to have supply issues this winter, should we have more severe weather.

“Biden has continued to empty our Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the benefit of other countries and to save pennies at the pumps now, leaving us with a critically short backup supply.” Josh R, 35, Oklahoma

‘The erosion of democracy is my biggest concern of many’

“I voted Democratic in the last election, and will be voting for [incumbent three-term Republican Senator Lisa] Murskowski and [Democrat] Les Gara for governor, and otherwise generally Democratic.

“The overriding issue in this election is the threat to democracy posed by the Republican party’s attempts to gerrymander, suppress voters, sow mistrust in elections, refuse to recognise free and fair election results, stack the courts, school boards and state offices, and generally disregard the law. The growth of fascism and the white supremacist movement in the US is frightening.

“There are many other concerns I have – climate inaction, political violence in the US, destruction of the wilderness, Russian aggression, the destruction of Ukraine, the erosion of a free and independent press, fair treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers, and poverty in the developing world.” Doug, retired firefighter, Fairbanks, Alaska