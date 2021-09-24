US Visit | 'Quad Will Work as Force For Global Good': PM Modi at Summit

The Quad summit began on Friday, 24 September, at the White House, with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga in attendance.



According to ANI, PM Modi in his address at the summit, said:

""In a way, our Quad will work as a 'force for global good'. I believe that our cooperation in Quad will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world."" -

“Our four nations met for the first time after 2004 Tsunami to help the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi pointed out. He then went on to say:

"Today, when the world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, we have come here once again as Quad for the welfare of humanity.”

PM Modi was also quoted by ANI as saying: “our Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations.”

“Quad decided to go ahead with a positive approach on basis of our shared democratic values. I'd be happy to discuss with my friends-be it supply chain, global security, climate action, COVID response or tech cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi's office, tweeted a photograph of the Quad leaders, captioned: "The Quad - a force for global good."

The Quad- a force for global good. pic.twitter.com/L6RtzUa5Dl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2021

Modi Thanks Biden in Bilateral Meet

Prior to this PM Modi, who is on a five-day visit to the United States, participated in a bilateral meet with US President Biden at the Oval Office.

"I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions, and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations," Prime Minister Modi had said to President Biden, during the meet.



PM Modi, in a tweet afterwards, also credited the meeting as having been “outstanding” and landed Biden’s “leadership on critical global issues” as “commendable”.



The Indian PM also shared that the two leaders discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change.

Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/nnSVE5OSdL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

In Meeting With PM Modi, President Biden Recalls Mumbai Visit

President Biden, meanwhile during his meeting with PM Modi, recalled his visit to Mumbai as the then US Vice President.

"When I was in Mumbai as Vice President (of US)… the Indian Press asked me do I have any relatives in India. And I said I am not sure, but in 1972, I got a letter from a person with the last name Biden from India… Next morning, at my press conference, the Indian Press told me you have five Biden’s in India,” he said, in a lighter vein.

PM Modi, speaking to the president on the subject, said "You mentioned about people in India with 'Biden' surname. You had discussed the same with me. I hunted for some documents. I have brought them with me. Maybe these will help you out."



"When I showed the PM to his seat, I pointed out that the seat is occupied almost every day by an Indian American (US Vice President Kamala Harris). Vice President's mother was from India - a scientist & a remarkable woman," Biden further noted at the meeting.



Modi, on Thursday, had met with Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, among others.

(With inputs from ANI.)

