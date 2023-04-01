US Virgin Islands subpoenas four top businessmen in Epstein banking inquiry

Edward Helmore
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Gianfranco Gaglione/AP</span>
Photograph: Gianfranco Gaglione/AP

A US Virgin Islands investigations into the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to an American bank issued subpoenas to four wealthy business leaders on Friday, extending its reach into the highest echelons of tech, hospitality and finance.

The subpoenas issued to the Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Hyatt Hotels chairperson Thomas Pritzker, American-Canadian businessman Mortimer Zuckerman and former CAA talent agency chairperson Michael Ovitz are crafted to gather more information about Epstein’s relationship with JPMorgan Chase, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Related: Barclays says Epstein allegations against ex-boss Jes Staley ‘serious and new’

The Virgin Islands’ lawsuit against JP Morgan, the world’s largest bank in terms of assets, alleges that the institution “facilitated and concealed wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of – and were in fact part of – a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude of dozens of women and girls in and beyond the Virgin Islands”.

“Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JP Morgan,” it said.

Epstein was a client of the bank from 1998 until 2013, five years after he pleaded guilty in a Florida state court to procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute.

While it is not clear why the four businessmen have been asked for material, the Virgin Islands investigation is casting a wide net for information. JP Morgan has said it did not know about Epstein’s alleged crimes and cannot be held liable.

The disgraced financier, who died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while in federal custody, owned two private islands – Little Saint James, or “Epstein Island”, and Great Saint James – in the American territory, and authorities there have secured a $105m settlement from his estate.

The demand for any communications and documents related to the bank and Epstein from four of the wealthiest people in the US comes days after it was reported that Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan’s chairperson and chief executive, is expected to be deposed in the case, though his lawyers have argued he had no involvement in Epstein’s accounts.

The Virgin Islands lawsuit – which was filed by an unidentified woman – focuses on Jes Staley, a banker who ran JP Morgan’s private bank and later moved to become chief executive of the UK bank Barclays.

The lawsuit claims Staley had knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities. JP Morgan has also sued Staley, arguing he should be held liable for any damages stemming from the Virgin Islands claim that Staley “may have been involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation”.

Emails produced as part of the Virgin Islands lawsuit showed Staley apparently discussing with Epstein the Disney characters Snow White and Beauty and the Beast – it is not clear if these may have been code names. “That was fun. Say hi to Snow White,” Staley emailed Epstein in July 2010, court documents show.

Latest Stories

  • Meghan Markle Wins Dismissal in Court Battle Against Half-Sister Samantha

    Ian Vogler/ReutersSamantha Markle has lost her defamation case against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, after a judge in Florida granted a motion to dismiss.Samantha lodged her case in March 2022, when she sued Meghan Markle for “defamation and injurious falsehoods” along with “malicious lies” in a number of alleged instances, including during the duchess’s well-publicized sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside husband Harry.Samantha also claims Meghan’s Florida fanbase “became a

  • Steven Tyler Responds To Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault By Woman Who Says She Was 16 At The Time, Singer Claims Consent & Immunity Since He Was Her Legal Guardian

    Steven Tyler is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed in December by a woman who alleges the Aerosmith frontman had an illicit relationship with her when she was 16 years old and he was 25, saying her claims are barred in whole or in part by consent on her part. In a seven-page answer to […]

  • Private investigator at centre of Prince Harry case against Daily Mail denies admitting hacking

    The key witness at the centre of the case Prince Harry and other celebrity claimants have brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail has denied ever making a statement admitting phone hacking.

  • Boeing just sold hundreds of Dreamliners — now it just needs to figure out how to consistently deliver them

    The FAA does not allow Boeing to self-certify its own individual aircraft anymore following the Boeing 737 MAX tragedies of 2018 and 2019.

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • MP Han Dong serves Global News with libel notice over foreign interference report

    OTTAWA — A lawyer for Han Dong has served Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment with a libel notice after the media outlet published an allegation the Toronto MP spoke to a Chinese diplomat about delaying the release of two Canadians. Lawyer Mark Polley says he is demanding that Global News make a "full apology and retraction" for publishing what he describes as "false, malicious, irresponsible and defamatory statements" about Dong, now an Independent MP for Don Valley North. Gl

  • Federal budget addresses 'right to repair' rules

    The federal budget released this week included plans for so-called “right to repair” rules. They’re meant to make it easier and cheaper to fix things like home appliances, electronics, and farming equipment instead of having to completely replace them. But as Touria Izri reports, how the new rules could be implemented is still unclear.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's overtures to foreign firms fall on familiar ears at 'Asia's Davos'

    BOAO, China (Reuters) - 'China is open for business' was the message its newly-appointed Premier Li Qiang delivered this week to the Boao Forum, an international summit sometimes touted as Asia's answer to the World Economic Forum's meetings in Davos. But unlike the gaggle of global leaders, celebrities and CEOs that descended on the Swiss Alps in January, the foreign contingent in Li's audience were outnumbered by a local crowd of Chinese business leaders, academics and China-based diplomats. The scene partly illustrates the disconnect between Beijing's repeated entreaties for foreign investment now that three years of COVID curbs have ended and the intensifying suspicions, especially in Western countries, of China's business environment.

  • Ontario’s clean electricity grid becoming dirtier under Doug Ford’s government

    Ontario’s electricity grid is one of the cleanest in the world. Its use of coal for power generation was completely phased out by 2014. But Doug Ford’s PC government has weakened Ontario’s status as a leader in clean electricity generation. His love of the natural gas industry is impacting Ontario’s and Canada’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. “In the recent budget, the Province is not investing in clean energy, it is actually dismantling our relatively clean electricity grid by c

  • Experts: 7 Safest Places To Keep Your Retirement Savings

    Whether you are approaching retirement age or are decades away, you need to be thinking about the safest places to stash your cash. Too many times retirees are left empty-handed because they put all...

  • Chinese companies rush for U.S. listings ahead of new rules

    The number of U.S. IPOs by Chinese firms jumped in March, as some of them rushed to set up offshore listings before rules take effect that will complicate the process, though with markets jittery, several met with a tepid response. Seven Chinese firms including Chanson International and Hongli Group have launched public offerings in March to raise a combined $82.3 million, compared with just four in the preceding two months. Although the numbers are not huge, the surge stands out since only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022 as Sino-U.S. tensions and in particular strict regulatory scrutiny on both sides hurt investor demand for such listings.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • 'Dr. Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says the 'crypto apocalypse is coming' as SEC chair Gensler asks for more funding to catch bad actors

    Nouriel Roubini is rooting for the demise of the cryptocurrency industry again. This time he's hoping regulators will help stamp it out.

  • Delaware judge rules $1.6 billion Fox News defamation case to head to trial in April

    A Delaware Superior Court judge ruled Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News and Fox Corp. will go to trial in April.

  • Dominion wins partial victory in defamation lawsuit against Fox News as case heads to high-profile jury trial

    A Delaware judge has denied a motion for summary judgment from Fox News in a defamation case brought against the company from Dominion Voting Systems, the subject of baseless conspiracy theories tied to the 2020 presidential election that made their way on the network’s airwaves. A ruling in Delaware Superior Court on 31 March grants Dominion a partial victory in its motion for summary judgment in the blockbuster lawsuit against the network, which the judge determined broadcast false statements. Both sides sought a pretrial ruling from Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis to declare them the winner and avoid a high-profile trial, which will begin next month.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow whispers final message to ski crash accuser after winning lawsuit

    Gwyneth Paltrow whispered "I wish you well" to ski crash accuser after winning $1 lawsuit.Source: Reuters

  • Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion

    A jury will decide whether Fox Corp defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News after the 2020 U.S. election, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday, dealing a setback to the media company that had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis denied motions from Fox and partially granted Dominion motions to resolve the issue of defamation liability ahead of the scheduled April 17 trial date. The ruling puts the high-profile case in the hands of a jury that will determine whether Fox acted with actual malice and whether Dominion suffered any damages.

  • Judge Rules Dominion Voting Defamation Suit Against Fox News Can Go to Trial

    Dominion Voting Systems’ whopping $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox Corporation and Fox News is cleared to go to trial, despite the media company’s efforts. Barring a settlement or other unforeseen circumstances, the voting technology company will get to have its attorneys grill Fox News anchors and Fox Corp. executives, Judge Eric M. Davis of […]

  • Natural gas posts worst quarterly drop of 50%; Bulls count on summer demand next

    By Barani Krishnan