US urges release of Niger's president, expresses 'grave' concern over situation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemns efforts to detain or subvert the functioning of Niger's democratically elected government, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday, and urged the release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

"We specifically urge elements of the presidential guard to release President Bazoum from detention and refrain from violence," Sullivan said in a statement, adding that the White House was monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of U.S. citizens.

Presidential guards were holding the Niger President inside his palace in the capital Niamey on Wednesday in what neighboring countries called an attempted coup, but which the presidency described as an "anti-republican" movement "in vain."

The U.S. State Department in a separate statement also expressed strong support for the Niger president and said it was in communication with the U.S. Embassy in Niamey. The department said it was "gravely concerned about the developments in Niger."

West Africa's main regional and economic bloc, ECOWAS, said it was concerned about an attempted coup d'etat and called on the plotters to free Bazoum. The African Union also condemned what it called a coup attempt and urged the "felon" soldiers involved to return to barracks immediately.

The national army was ready to attack the guards if they did not come to their senses, the presidency said in a statement.

The United States says it has spent around $500 million since 2012 to help Niger boost its security.

"We welcome the strong statements and steps taken by the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union to defend Niger’s democracy," Sullivan said on Wednesday.

