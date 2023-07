US tsunami warning issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska Peninsula region

A tsunami warning has been issued after an earthquake in the Alaska Peninsula region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued the threat for nearby regions after the earthquake, which struck early on Sunday.

The "notable quake" was initially read at a 7.4 magnitude, but this was revised to 7.2 by the USGS.

The initial depth of 9.3km (5.78 miles) was also revised to 32.6 km (20.3 miles) a short time later.

The geological survey said that little to no population was exposed to the quake.

It added that little or no landsliding is expected, but some could have occurred in highly susceptible areas.

The Alaska Earthquake Centre said the event was felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands - an area furthest from the mainland - the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions.

The tsunami warning was changed to an advisory just after 9am UK time.

The Alaskan Peninsula extends 885km (550 miles) into the Pacific Ocean and earthquakes are relatively common in the area.

The USGS recorded a 5.2 magnitude earthquake around three minutes after the 7.2 quake, in the same area on Sunday morning. A further 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded in the peninsula at 8.30am GMT.