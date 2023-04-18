US Treasury updates list of EVs that qualify for tax credits. See which cars made the list.

BMW, Nissan and other major automakers are set to lose access to a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit this week.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday released a full list of the vehicles with access to U.S. electric vehicle tax credits under new battery sourcing requirements, which benefit companies that use battery minerals from the U.S. or its trading partners and manufacture battery components in North America.

The new rules were announced last month and go into effect Tuesday.

Car brands that will be losing access to the U.S. EV tax credit include:

Audi

BMW

Genesis

Nissan

Rivian

Volkswagen

Volvo

Electric cars from Kia and Hyundai also do not qualify because they are manufactured outside North America.

Which cars qualify for EV tax credits?

Vehicles that qualify for the full $7,500 in tax credits include:

Cadillac Lyriq

Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet Bolt

Chevrolet Bolt andEUV

Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Silverado

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla Model Y (All-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive and 2022 Performance)

Other vehicles qualify for $3,740 in tax credits, including:

Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

Ford E-Transit

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe

Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive

What are the EV tax credits?

To qualify for $3,750 of the EV tax credit, 40% of battery minerals must come from North America, from a country with a U.S. free trade agreement or recycled in North America. That threshold is set to gradually increase to 80% over the next four years.

Half of the battery components must be made or assembled in North America to qualify for the other $3,750. This benchmark is set to rise to 100%.

