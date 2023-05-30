US Treasury cash balance rises to $54.49 bln as of Friday

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's operating cash balance as of Friday was $54.49 billion, compared to was $38.84 billion a day earlier and $60.66 billion a week earlier, the Treasury said on Tuesday as Congress began considering a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the Treasury expects to run short of sufficient cash and borrowing resources to pay all of the U.S. government's bills on June 5 without action by Congress to increase the debt ceiling.

As of May 24, the Treasury had $67 billion in borrowing capacity remaining under available extraordinary cash management measures to avoid breaching the debt limit. (Reporting by David Lawder and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)