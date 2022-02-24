US travelers urged to leave Ukraine by ground 'immediately' if they're already there

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is urging Americans not to travel there and to "depart immediately" if they're already in the country, amid Russia's military invasion.

Americans are being encouraged to use commercial or private ground transportation to leave the country since Ukraine's government has closed airspace to commercial flights.

Neighboring Moldova has also closed its airspace to commercial flights until March 4, due to Russia's military operations in Ukraine, according to the State Department. The department has listed a number of specific land border crossings from Ukraine into Moldova, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

The State Department generally does not provide in-country transportation during crises abroad. A list of what it can and cannot do is available here.

Map of flights around Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the day after Russian forces began a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents in Ukraine are encouraged to complete this form so the State Department can communicate with them directly and call 606-260-4379 (overseas) or email KyivACS@state.gov for assistance.

A security alert issued by the embassy Thursday also urged Americans to follow local state of emergency measures, carry ID, ensure travel documents are valid and easily accessible, and monitor news.

Additional practical safety measures like seeking cover at the sound of a blast and staying away from debris after an attack were prescribed in a separate alert.

