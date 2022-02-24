US travelers urged to leave Ukraine by ground 'immediately' if they're already there

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is urging Americans not to travel there and to "depart immediately" if they're already in the country, amid Russia's military invasion.

Americans are being encouraged to use commercial or private ground transportation to leave the country since Ukraine's government has closed airspace to commercial flights.

Neighboring Moldova has also closed its airspace to commercial flights until March 4, due to Russia's military operations in Ukraine, according to the State Department. The department has listed a number of specific land border crossings from Ukraine into Moldova, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

The State Department generally does not provide in-country transportation during crises abroad. A list of what it can and cannot do is available here.

Map of flights around Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the day after Russian forces began a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
Map of flights around Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the day after Russian forces began a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

WHY IS RUSSIA INVADING UKRAINE? Could this be the start of WWIII?

VISUAL TIMELINE: How the West tried and to stop Russia from invading Ukraine

U.S. citizens and permanent residents in Ukraine are encouraged to complete this form so the State Department can communicate with them directly and call 606-260-4379 (overseas) or email KyivACS@state.gov for assistance.

A security alert issued by the embassy Thursday also urged Americans to follow local state of emergency measures, carry ID, ensure travel documents are valid and easily accessible, and monitor news.

Additional practical safety measures like seeking cover at the sound of a blast and staying away from debris after an attack were prescribed in a separate alert.

Ukraine-Russia crisis newsletter: The latest news straight to your inbox

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Americans urged to leave Ukraine 'immediately' amid Russia invasion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Singapore ‘strongly condemns’ unprovoked invasion of Ukraine: MFA

    Singapore has strongly condemned the “unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine, as Russia on the same day began multiple attacks in various parts of its neighbouring state.

  • Trump's White House Letter for Biden 'Was Long' with 'Very Lovely' Handwriting

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is looking back at a moment involving Donald Trump's message to his successor that she'll remember "for a long time"

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis burnishes gold's safe-haven shine as Bitcoin lags

    Russia's incursion into Ukraine has sent demand for gold through the roof, but Bitcoin is as volatile as ever.

  • Joe Biden Announces “Severe” Sanctions Following Russian Invasion On Ukraine: “This Aggression Cannot Go Unanswered”

    Joe Biden said that the U.S. and its allies are unleashing a new set of sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, insisting that the economic punishment “exceed anything that’s ever been done.” “This aggression cannot go unanswered,” Biden said in his speech from the White House, his first public remarks since Vladimir Putin […]

  • Lithuania president says Ukraine needs EU help: "Tomorrow might be too late"

    Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday the European Union should slap the harshest-possible sanctions on Russia and give Ukraine "a much more visible and transparent road to membership" in the 27-nation bloc. Arriving to an emergency meeting of EU leaders after Russia invaded Ukraine from the air, sea and land early in the day, Nauseda said: "This is an absolutely inappropriate act of aggression.... Unfortunately, we were not successful enough, not decisive enough to prevent Russia from this step."

  • Russia ready to launch full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. warns

    The U.S. is warning that its intelligence shows Russia is ready to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at any time.

  • Russia invades Ukraine in 'grave moment' for Europe

    STORY: Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday (February 24), in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across the borders into the east. Russian troops landed by sea at the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.Explosions were heard before dawn in the capital Kyiv. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the highway out of the city choked with traffic as residents fled.Black smoke rose over the headquarters of Ukraine's military intelligence.The assault followed weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war and realized their worst fears about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions.U.S. President Joe Biden said he would meet the leaders of G7 to map out more severe measures against Russia, holding it responsible for, quote, "the death and destruction this attack will bring."Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukrainians to defend the country on the streets, and said arms would be given to anyone prepared to fight. "We are already handing out weapons, and will hand them out to defend our country to everyone who wants and has the capacity to defend our sovereignty. The future of Ukraine depends on every citizen."Putin framed the invasion as an act of defense to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to "genocide" in Ukraine - an accusation the West calls absurd propaganda and Ukraine dismisses, saying Putin was looking for an artificial pretext to attack it.Russia has been demanding an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, condemned the invasion as a 'grave moment for the security of Europe.' “This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. Despite its litany of lies, denials and disinformation, the Kremlin’s intentions are clear for the world to see."Initial reports of casualties were unconfirmed. Ukraine reported at least eight people killed by Russian shelling and three border guards killed in the southern Kherson region.Ukraine's military said it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near Kharkiv, killed scores of troops near a town in Luhansk region and downed six Russian warplanes in the east - all of which Russia denied.EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called these among the 'darkest hours' of Europe since the last world war.

  • War comes to Chernobyl, raising nuclear fears in Russia invasion of Ukraine

    According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces have moved into the area surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine, where the world’s worst nuclear disaster took place in 1986 — and where vast reserves of dangerous nuclear waste remain entombed.

  • Ukraine Admits It’s ‘Impossible’ to Say if Chernobyl Is Safe

    (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP)Ukrainian officials are warning that Russian forces may now have control over Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, raising alarming questions about possible radiation issues descending upon Ukraine, Belarus, and other European countries should the fighting continue.Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Mikhail Podolyak, a top presidential aide, said that Ukrainian forces had lost the site after clashing with Russian troops there, althoug

  • British-Ukrainian student, 19, planning to stay in Kyiv to help ‘protect city’

    University College London student Valentina Butenko has been in Ukraine for the last few weeks, joining the Ukrainian Women’s Guard.

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start