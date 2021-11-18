US Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery Market Size Clinical Trials Forecast 2026

US Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery Market Opportunity To Surpass USD 7 Billion By 2026 Says Kuick Research

Delhi, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In recent times, several non-invasive administrations have recently emerged as alternative to conventional drug delivery methods. A transdermal patch is one of the most attractive method among these because of its low rejection rate, excellent ease of administration, and superb convenience and persistence among patients. The transdermal patches are medicated adhesive patches attached to our skin to deliver a specific dose of medication to the bloodstream of the patient. The advent of transdermal patches opens up an alternative route of drug delivery in patients incapable of taking oral medications.

The increased interest towards transdermal patches by scientists is mainly due to the advantages of transdermal medicine over oral and ingesting medications (medications for gastrointestinal toxicity) that result in nausea and vomiting. As they are non-invasive in nature, they decrease the inconvenience caused by intravenous or parenteral therapies. In addition, patch provides a controlled release of the drug to the patient, usually through a perforated membrane covering the drug reservoir or by body temperature dissolving thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive. Furthermore, the advent of transdermal patches allows the delivery of drug directly to blood blood stream by surpassing the liver metabolic activity.

To date, over 40 transdermal patches have been approved by US FDA which has been approved for treatment of migraine, hormones, pain, cardiovascular diseases, neurology disease, and smoking cessation. In US, nicotine patch is currently dominating the market which aims to release nicotine in controlled doses to help with cessation of tobacco smoking, which is mainly due to rising smoking population in the region. Therefore, with the increasing number of smokers across the world, the usage of the transdermal skin patches (nicotine) is expected to rise in the forecast period, and the rising number of patients is expected to boost the market studied.

Despite huge potential in the market, there are several limitations which limit their growth in the market. The size of the patch which limits the amount of drug and their inability to deliver high doses of the drug are the major limiting factors in the market. Apart from this, the patient may also encounter several hypersensitivity reactions ans skin irritation problems. However, research is going on to overcome these limitations and to expand their application in various other diseases. Around 40 transdermal patches are being validated in clinical trials which are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, thus boosting the growth of market.

The US market occupies the major share in the global market due to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector which continuously indulge in research and development activities as well as invest a huge amount in this sector. The top key players in US market are Novartis, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, 3M and Corium International. In addition to this, the large target population base and increase acceptability of the novel drug delivery methods in US population are expected to drive the market for next few years.

It has only been few years since the entry of transdermal patches in US market, but these have shown high adoption rates which can be justified by their robust sales in the market. In addition, supportive healthcare policies, increase number of patients, and a developed healthcare market also propels the growth of market. Major companies in the US market are increasingly opting for acquisitions and collaborations to enhance and expand their footprint for the growth of the transdermal skin patches market. For instance, in 2019, Canoa, a Delaware-based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company, had acquired ProSolus to enhance its position and development of new products in the transdermal space.

