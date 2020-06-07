US trade deal that promised tariffs on chlorinated chicken questioned by animal welfare groups

National Farmers' Union described the scheme as 'a significant step forwards' - Adam Fradgley

A US trade deal that promised tariffs on chlorinated chicken does not go far enough, animal welfare groups have warned, as they say the duty could simply be relaxed further down the road.

Shaun Spiers, chairman of Greener UK, a coalition of 13 major environmental organisations including the National Trust, RSPB, WWF and The Wildlife Trusts, has warned that setting a high tariff on hormone-fed beef or chlorinated chicken “is no substitute for simply barring them as unfit for British consumers”.

His comments come after the latest Government proposal for a trade deal with the US is for a "dual tariff" regime that imposes different levels of duty on imported foods, depending on whether they comply with UK animal welfare standards.

Under the rules it would mean imports of chlorinated chicken from the US would be permitted but high tariffs on cheaply-produced food would be introduced in order to minimise the impact on British farmers.

Hormone-fed beef, chlorinated chicken and other foods that use techniques banned in Britain will be allowed across the Atlantic, but ministers want to use tariffs to make it uneconomical for US producers to export them to the UK.

In the US it is common practice to sterilise chicken carcasses with chlorine to counteract high infection rates of salmonella and listeria, as well as feeding growth hormones to cattle.

However in a letter to The Daily Telegraph Mr Spiers writes: “Leaving the EU gives us more autonomy over regulation but the public is clear that the price of sovereignty should not be lower standards.

“We can only lead the world on green issues if we set the highest bar for animal welfare and the products sold on our shelves.”

Mr Spiers cautions that there is “little democratic oversight of how tariffs are set” and says that the Government “could choose to lower tariffs at a future date”.

He adds that the only way the UK can reduce its environmental footprint is to commit to its “current high environmental standards in law”.

The National Farmers' Union described the scheme as "a significant step forwards" because it would prevent the US from flooding the UK market with cheap food produced using techniques banned in Britain.

Minette Batters, the President of the NFU, previously told The Telegraph: "It's a significant step forwards that the Government has recognised the damage it would do to our farmers, who have to abide by the highest rung of the ladder, if we import food that wouldn't even get on the lowest rung of the ladder when it comes to food standards.”

The dual tariff proposal was adopted at a ministerial meeting on Monday and will be put to the US as part of the ongoing negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal.

The Government has previously pledged to “always back Britain’s farmers and make sure they can seize the opportunities presented by Brexit” and would not “compromise” on the high environmental and animal welfare standards the UK has achieved, once it leaves the EU.