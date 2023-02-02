US tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

A US and a Chinese flag wave outside a commercial building in Beijing

The US has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted in the skies over the northern US this week.

Pentagon officials said in a briefing they are "confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon" belongs to China.

US military chiefs have for now decided against blowing the alleged spy craft out of the sky, citing safety concerns.

It comes ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China.

The balloon was located over the rural state of Montana on Wednesday, said the Pentagon.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, a senior defence official said.

He added that US military leaders, including Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, met on Wednesday to assess the threat. Mr Austin was travelling to the Philippines at the time.

The military commanders advised against taking "kinetic action" against the balloon because of the danger of debris falling to the ground.

The senior defence official said there was no "significantly enhanced threat" of US intelligence being compromised because US officials "know exactly where this balloon is and exactly where it's passing over".

He added that there was no threat to civilian aviation either because the balloon is "significantly" above the altitude used by commercial airlines.

The senior defence official said the US has raised the matter with Chinese officials in their embassy in Washington DC and in Beijing.

The object flew over Alaska's Aleutian Islands and through Canada before appearing over the city of Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, officials say.

During Thursday's briefing at the Pentagon, officials declined to disclose the aircraft's current position. They also refused to provide more details of the object, including its size.

"There have been reports of pilots seeing this thing even though it's pretty high up in the sky," a defence official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"So you know, it's, it's sizable."

The official added that similar balloons have appeared in the skies over the US in the past few years.

But the current balloon "is appearing to hang out for a longer period of time" and has been "more persistent" than previous spy crafts.

Secretary Blinken, the top US diplomat, will be in Beijing next week to hold talks on a wide range of issues, including security, Taiwan, Covid-19, and foreign policy.

He will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.