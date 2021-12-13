US tornadoes: Photos show devastation from deadly storms

Most of the deaths have been recorded in Kentucky

Devastating tornadoes swept through the US over the weekend, with deaths recorded in five of the six states that were hit.

At least 74 Kentucky residents were killed, with victims ranging in age from just five months to 86 years.

A man in Mayfield surveys damage to the neighbourhood

Mayfield, Kentucky, is "ground zero" of the tornado outbreak, the state governor said

The heavily damaged Mayfield courthouse

Workers search the razed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory for survivors

Bowling Green, over 100 miles (160km) east of Mayfield, also suffered damages