US tornadoes: Photos show devastation from deadly storms

The damage to Mayfield
Most of the deaths have been recorded in Kentucky

Devastating tornadoes swept through the US over the weekend, with deaths recorded in five of the six states that were hit.

At least 74 Kentucky residents were killed, with victims ranging in age from just five months to 86 years.

A man in Mayfield surveys damage to a neighbourhood
A man in Mayfield surveys damage to the neighbourhood
A school bus on its side
Mayfield, Kentucky, is "ground zero" of the tornado outbreak, the state governor said
The heavily damaged Mayfield courthouse
The heavily damaged Mayfield courthouse
Workers search the razed Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory for survivors
Workers search the razed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory for survivors
A man surveys damage in Bowling Green
Bowling Green, over 100 miles (160km) east of Mayfield, also suffered damages
A deadly tornado struck an Amazon plant in Edwardsville, Illinois
A deadly tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois
