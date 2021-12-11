US tornadoes: At least 50 people likely to have been killed in Kentucky

At least 50 people are thought to have died as tornadoes and storms hit several US states, toppling buildings and trapping people inside.

Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear said the state had "experienced some of the worst tornado damage we've seen in a long time".

He said the number of deaths would likely "exceed 50" and could be as high as 100.

He said the community of Mayfield had been devastated.

"It's been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky's history," he said.

Elsewhere, at least five people were confirmed to have died, and emergency crews in Illinois are responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after the roof collapsed.

Three people died in Tennessee, while one person died and several were injured when an apparent tornado hit a nursing home in Arkansas, and at least one fatality has been reported in Missouri.