US tops Germans 3-1 for 5th win in row at world championship

  • Germany's Leon Draisaitl, left, checks Dylan Larkin of the US, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Germany and the United States at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Czech Republic's players celebrate after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Austria and Czech Republic at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
  • Czech Republic's players, right, celebrate after scoring past Austria's goalkeeper Lukas Herzog, in the goal, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Austria and Czech Republic at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
  • Dylan Larkin of the US, left, celebrates with James van Riemsdyk of the US, right, after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Germany and the United States at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Finland's Petteri Lindbohm, right, checks Damien Fleury of France, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between France and Finland at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Dylan Larkin of the US celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Germany and the United States at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Russia players celebrate after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Switzerland and Russia at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
  • Finland's Joel Kiviranta, down, looks back as Finland's Petteri Lindbohm, right, checks Damien Fleury of France, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between France and Finland at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Dylan Larkin of the US, left, scores his sides second goal past Germany's goaltender Matthias Niederberger, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Germany and the United States at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) -- Dylan Larkin scored midway through the third period to help the United States beat Germany 3-1 Sunday at the world championships.

Alec Martinez had two assists for the U.S., and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots. Jack Eichel made it 3-1 late in the third.

Frederik Tiffels put Germany in front midway through the first period, and James van Riemsdyk tied it for the Americans less than two minutes later.

The U.S. has won five straight games in Group A since opening with a 4-1 loss to the host Slovaks.

''This is a hard tournament, harder than I think people realize,'' U.S. coach Jeff Blashill said. ''We got some real strong performances from guys like (Ryan) Suter, Martinez, Larkin and van Riemsdyk, but I thought Jack Eichel really raised his game and played like he wasn't going to be denied.''

The U.S. closes the preliminary round Tuesday against rival Canada, and the quarterfinals begin Thursday.

The Americans trail group-leading Finland, which blanked France 3-0 with a goal in each period and Kevin Lankinen's strong play in net.

Michael Frolik scored to help the Czech Republic beat winless Austria 8-0 in Bratislava in Group B. In the same group, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and Russia beat Switzerland 3-0 to stay undefeated.

---

