US tech layoffs: The good Samaritans helping Indians find jobs

Savita Patel - Reporter
·4 min read
Overhead view of design team having project meeting in office - stock photo
Thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs due to mass layoffs in the US

Amit (name changed on request), a software engineer, was recently laid off from Twitter, but he says he's already given a few job interviews and has even received a "reference for a good role".

He says this is partly because of the efforts of his peers in the industry, who are helping laid off tech workers like him find jobs by tapping into their own professional networks.

"Hiring managers and engineers on LinkedIn I'd never contacted before have been sharing my profile in their companies and this has helped me get a few interviews," he says.

Amit is among hundreds of laid off tech workers who are benefitting from the support groups that have sprung up online and offline following mass layoffs at major tech firms in the US.

In the past couple of months, firms like Meta, Twitter and Amazon have shed thousands of staff amid growing concerns about an economic downturn. Among those impacted are Indians working on H1-B visas - a non-immigrant visa that allows firms to employ foreigners for up to six years - who are now forced to find a job within 60 days or leave.

Fellow tech employees in the US, who are familiar with the uncertainty an H1-B visa brings, have been rallying together to help their peers find jobs before they are forced to leave. They are sending encouraging messages, flagging job openings and tapping into personal networks to bring immigration lawyers, recruiters and jobseekers onto common platforms to offer solutions.

In this photo illustration, the app icons of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus VR are displayed on a smartphone screen with a Meta logo in the background.
Meta - Facebook's parent company - shaved off about 13% of its 87,000-strong workforce

Vidhi Agrawal and Shruti Anand, who work for tech firms on H1-B visas, have created a database to connect the jobseekers with prospective employers.

"These [the lad-off employees] are among the top tech talent in the world," says Ms Agrawal, who works at the software firm Databricks. "From the resumes we see they're well-educated, super-skilled and making upwards of $250,000 [£203,400]." She adds that several companies, including her own, are open to hire from the available talent pool.

She says that she and Ms Anand have been helping "resumes be seen by the right people" and "fast-tracking referrals and interviews" because they're aware of the tight time-frame for H1-B visa holders.

"Hiring managers understand that this is time-sensitive. I know of people who are being fast-tracked for interviews. Going through multiple rounds of interviews in a company within a month is unheard of," she says.

"Vidhi's efforts have directly resulted in me getting a reference for a good role," says Amit, who moved to the US six years ago from India.

Amit, who comes from a low-income household in India, says he was good at studies and wanted to reach great heights in his career. "So my family supported my education in the US by taking a huge mortgage. They have sacrificed their dreams and happiness for me to achieve mine and I am forever indebted [to them]. They are completely dependent on me," he says.

His "most important concern" right now is finding a job and the support from fellow professionals is heartening, he adds.

Elsewhere, fellow tech workers are putting together events to help the laid off. In northern California, the IIT Bay Area Alumni Association organised an 'Ask Me Anything' event to help fired workers with questions about visa policies, employee rights and other issues.

The event was organised by Dharmesh Jani, a board member of the association and a senior employee in Meta's infrastructure team, after he noticed employees with H1-B visas raising similar concerns in a WhatsApp group.

A man uses a mobile phone at Shibuya crossing - stock photo
Fired tech workers are seeking help from online and offline support groups

"The chatter was significant as people were trying to help each other. To prevent valuable information from getting lost, we got an immigration attorney and human resource professional to join the event," Mr Jani explains.

Experts also offered strategic tips, like how applying for a visitor visa - non-immigrant visas for entering the US temporarily for business - can help an H1-B visa holder get a few extra months to continue their job search; advice on negotiating with employers to extend the last day of employment and suggestions on types of companies that are more likely to hire at the moment.

Some American cities too are eager to attract foreign talent that has become available after the mass layoffs. Abhishek Gutgutia, a Bay Area-based tech worker who launched Zeno - a platform that connects jobseekers with prospective employers - says his project is being actively promoted by the city of St Louis, Missouri, to "grow its metropolitan population by attracting foreign-born talent".

Mr Gutgutia launched Zeno soon after a couple of big tech firms announced mass lay-offs and has seen a lot of interest from tech workers. He recently added some new tools to the platform to help users save funds as finances become critical after a layoff, he says, adding that Zeno offers a "do-it-yourself plus expert support system" to help those on the platform.

Savita Patel is a California-based independent journalist.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Latest Stories

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. “We just did the things we preach as a team,” Quinn said. “We were playing fast and pressuring pucks and getting rewarded for it.” Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Shar

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up