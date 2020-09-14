US tech giant Nvidia buys Britain's Arm for $40bn

The US technology giant Nvidia has confirmed the $40bn (£31bn) takeover of Arm, one of Britain’s biggest tech companies, and promised to invest in the UK amid questions about Arm’s future.

Nvidia and Japan’s SoftBank, which currently owns Arm, announced the deal late on Sunday. It comes four years after Arm, which designs the microchip architecture that features in billions of smartphones and other devices, was bought by Softbank for £24bn.

As part of the deal, Nvidia committed to keeping Arm’s headquarters in Cambridge, and promised to invest further, building an AI research centre and an Arm-based supercomputer in the UK. It said discussions with the Government about gaining approval for the deal had started.

In a note to Arm employees, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said: “Arm’s headquarters will remain in Cambridge and continue to be a cornerstone of the UK technology ecosystem. Nvidia will retain the name and strong brand identity of Arm.”

Arm’s chip architecture, known for balancing performance with energy efficiency, is the bedrock of most of the world’s smartphones and an increasing number of “internet of things” devices. The company, founded in 1990, has more than 2,500 staff in the UK and to date 180bn chips have been made using its designs.

It was Britain’s biggest publicly-traded technology company before SoftBank bought it in 2016. As part of the deal, SoftBank promised to double Arm’s UK headcount by 2021, a pledge that Nvidia set it would keep. However, the deal is still likely to face scrutiny in the UK.

On Sunday, before the deal was announced, a Government spokesman said: “While acquisitions are primarily a commercial matter for the parties concerned, the Government monitors these closely and when a takeover may have a significant impact on the UK we will not hesitate to investigate further and take appropriate action.”

Competition regulators are also expected to investigate the deal, amid fears that Nvidia could restrict rivals’ access to Arm’s technology. Mr Huang said Arm would continue to license to other tech companies and maintain “customer neutrality”, but that it could take 18 months to complete the transaction.

Arm’s chief executive Simon Segars is due to stay in charge of the company. Mr Huang said the AI laboratory would be a “Hadron collider or Hubble telescope” for artificial intelligence, with one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, expanded research partnerships with universities, and start-up accelerators.

Nvidia is best known for graphics cards used in supercomputers and high-end computers, but its technology has increasingly been used for artificial intelligence applications. It said it saw opportunities to combine this with Arm’s chips to provide AI capabilities to low-power devices.

Mr Huang said discussions with the British Government had just started but that “they were delighted to hear” about Nvidia’s commitments.