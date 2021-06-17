Obamacare: US Supreme Court upholds affordable healthcare law

Breaking News image

The US Supreme Court has upheld the law which aims to provide affordable health insurance for all Americans, dismissing a legal challenge from Texas and two other Republican-governed states.

The Affordable Care Act, the signature policy of former president Barack Obama, has survived several challenges.

It bans insurers from denying coverage due to pre-existing conditions.

Millions of low-income Americans were able to obtain insurance due to the act.

