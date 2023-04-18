US striker Dike needs Achilles surgery, out for 6-9 months

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — United States striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for up to nine months because of an Achilles tendon injury, his English second-division club said on Tuesday.

West Bromwich Albion said Dike will require surgery to repair a full rupture of the Achilles in his right leg.

Dike will be out for six to nine months, West Brom said.

The 22-year-old Dike was injured during West Brom's 2-1 win at Stoke in the Championship on Saturday.

Dike missed last year's World Cup because of injury.

