US strike in Afghanistan kills top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri; Biden to speak Monday night

WASHINGTON — A U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The White House did not immediately confirm the strike. But President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday night to announce a successful counterterrorism operation against a "significant" al-Qaida target in Afghanistan.

Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to a last-minute update to the president's schedule, as he remains isolated in the White House battling a rebound case of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, the United States conducted "a counterterrorism operation against a significant" al-Qaida target in Afghanistan, an administration official said. "The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

The announcement comes nearly one year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war amid the Taliban's return to power

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to announce operation against al-Qaida target Ayman al-Zawahri