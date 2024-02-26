‘All Of Us Strangers’ Named Film Of The Year To Lead LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian Film Awards
Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers won Film of the Year and LGBTQ Film of the Year honors from the Dorian Film Awards, the annual honors bestowed GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.
The Searchlight drama starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal as two troubled souls who fall for each other in lonely London, also scored a leading third win, LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year, for Haigh’s script. It led all nominees this year with nine.
More from Deadline
‘All Of Us Strangers’, ‘Barbie’ & ‘May December’ Lead Dorian Awards Nominations
2024 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For Oscars, Guilds, Tonys & More
Andrei Tarkovsky's 'Nostalghia' 4K Restoration Flies At Film Forum As Repertory Draws Audiences - Specialty Box Office
“Twelve years ago, Andrew Haigh’s fresh and observant queer romance Weekend ruled our Dorians as well,” GALECA president Walt Hickey said Monday in revealing the awards. “So the fact that Strangers obviously touched many of our members’ hearts as well counts as sort of a sweet homecoming to our organization.”
RELATED: ‘All Of Us Strangers’: Read The Screenplay For Andrew Haigh’s Romantic Fantasy Starring Andrew Scott & Paul Mescal
Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone won for Film Performance of the Year, Greta Gerwig won Director of the Year for Barbie, and Samy Burch won Screenplay of the Year for May December. Barbie, which had seven nominations overall, also won for Film Music of the Year, while May December‘s Charles Melton won for Best Supporting Performance, and director Todd Haynes was given the group’s Wilde Artist Award.
Other multiple winners on today’s list included Anatomy of a Fall, which topped both the Non-English Language Film of the Year and LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year categories; Kokomo City, which swept the Documentary of the Year and LGBTQ Documentary of the Year races; and Poor Things, which won the inaugural Genre Film of the Year category as well as for Visually Striking Film.
Honorary awards were also bestowed on Colman Domingo (the GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award) and Jodie Foster (the group’s Timeless Star career award).
Below is the complete list of winners.
Film of the Year
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
LGBTQ Film of the Year
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Director of the Year
Greta Gerwig
Barbie (Warner Bros)
Screenplay of the Year
Samy Burch
May December (Netflix)
LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year
Andrew Haigh
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Non-English Language Film of the Year
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Unsung Film of the Year
Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)
Film Performance of the Year
Lily Gladstone
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple)
Supporting Film Performance of the Year
Charles Melton
May December (Netflix)
Documentary of the Year
Kokomo City (Magnolia)
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
Kokomo City (Magnolia)
Animated Film of the Year
The Boy and the Heron (Gkids)
Genre Film of the Year
Poor Things (Searchlight)
Film Music of the Year
Barbie
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, et al. (Warner Bros)
Visually Striking Film of the Year
Poor Things (Searchlight)
Campiest Flick
M3GAN (Universal)
“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award
Ayo Edebiri
Wilde Artist Award
(To a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment)
Todd Haynes
GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award
Colman Domingo
Timeless Star
(Career achievement award)
Jodie Foster
Best of Deadline
2024 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Guilds, Tonys & More
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.