‘All Of Us Strangers’ Named Film Of The Year To Lead LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian Film Awards

Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers won Film of the Year and LGBTQ Film of the Year honors from the Dorian Film Awards, the annual honors bestowed GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

The Searchlight drama starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal as two troubled souls who fall for each other in lonely London, also scored a leading third win, LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year, for Haigh’s script. It led all nominees this year with nine.

“Twelve years ago, Andrew Haigh’s fresh and observant queer romance Weekend ruled our Dorians as well,” GALECA president Walt Hickey said Monday in revealing the awards. “So the fact that Strangers obviously touched many of our members’ hearts as well counts as sort of a sweet homecoming to our organization.”

Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone won for Film Performance of the Year, Greta Gerwig won Director of the Year for Barbie, and Samy Burch won Screenplay of the Year for May December. Barbie, which had seven nominations overall, also won for Film Music of the Year, while May December‘s Charles Melton won for Best Supporting Performance, and director Todd Haynes was given the group’s Wilde Artist Award.

Other multiple winners on today’s list included Anatomy of a Fall, which topped both the Non-English Language Film of the Year and LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year categories; Kokomo City, which swept the Documentary of the Year and LGBTQ Documentary of the Year races; and Poor Things, which won the inaugural Genre Film of the Year category as well as for Visually Striking Film.

Honorary awards were also bestowed on Colman Domingo (the GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award) and Jodie Foster (the group’s Timeless Star career award).

Below is the complete list of winners.

Film of the Year

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Director of the Year

Greta Gerwig

Barbie (Warner Bros)

Screenplay of the Year

Samy Burch

May December (Netflix)

LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year

Andrew Haigh

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Non-English Language Film of the Year

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Unsung Film of the Year

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Film Performance of the Year

Lily Gladstone

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple)

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Charles Melton

May December (Netflix)

Documentary of the Year

Kokomo City (Magnolia)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Kokomo City (Magnolia)

Animated Film of the Year

The Boy and the Heron (Gkids)

Genre Film of the Year

Poor Things (Searchlight)

Film Music of the Year

Barbie

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, et al. (Warner Bros)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Poor Things (Searchlight)

Campiest Flick

M3GAN (Universal)

“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Ayo Edebiri

Wilde Artist Award

(To a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment)

Todd Haynes

GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award

Colman Domingo

Timeless Star

(Career achievement award)

Jodie Foster

