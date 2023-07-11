US flooding: Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Vermont after torrential downpours triggered life-threatening flash floods.

The move frees up federal government resources to support the state, which is expecting to see more heavy rain throughout Tuesday.

Roads in some areas are entirely underwater and people have been left trapped in their homes.

Emergency teams have already performed dozens of rescues in the state.

Parts of the north-eastern US, including New York and Vermont, have seen some of the most severe flooding in more than a decade in recent days. Dangerous flash floods are expected to remain a risk until at least Tuesday evening.

"If flooding approaches your home evacuate to higher ground sooner rather than later, your route could be compromised by floodwaters and leave you stranded," a press release from Vermont emergency officials said.

Rescue teams have come from North Carolina, Michigan and Connecticut to help with the life-saving efforts in Vermont. Several areas are inaccessible, and with further rain forecast the crews are likely to face challenging conditions.

Most of the rescues so far have taken place in the towns of Londonderry, Weston, Bridgewater, Andover, Ludlow and Middlesex.

Vermont's capital, Montpelier, ordered the downtown area to close until at least midday on Tuesday as a river that runs through the city recedes. "This will allow officials to assess safety risks and begin clean up efforts," William Fraser, a city official, said.

There were major concerns overnight about three dams in the state that were nearing capacity. Referring to the prospect of one of them overflowing, Mr Fraser said: "This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage."

But on Tuesday, officials eased fears when they said they no longer expected the dams to overflow.

"Water will still be released from the dams, but in smaller amounts than previously anticipated," a Facebook post from the US Army Corps said. "Many river levels have peaked and are beginning to recede."

Flood watches remain in effect for parts of Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the expected rain would "push north and eventually come to an end through the day Tuesday for New England after multiple days of significant rainfall".

At a news conference on Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the storm had sent "cars swirling in our streets".

She later said the worst of the storm had passed, but added it was "critical to remain vigilant".

Rivers reached high levels on Monday but are expected to recede on Tuesday

A woman in her 30s died in the state on Sunday after she was swept away while trying to flee her home with her dog.

"She crossed with a pet and lost her footing and unfortunately was washed away down into a ravine," an official for Orange County, New York told NBC News.

Homes, businesses and roads were significantly damaged in the county.

Many factors contribute to flooding, but a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.