US storms: Huge blocks of ice surround Niagara Falls in winter spectacle

Massive chunks of ice could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a huge winter storm swept over the US.

Plunging temperatures over the Christmas period transformed the waterfalls into a wintry sight to behold.

The blizzard caused huge disruption across North America, and left 34 people dead in New York State.

Many of the deaths were in the city of Buffalo, which lies just south of the falls.

The storm brought over 4ft (1.2m) of snow to the city, causing major traffic problems and leaving many households without power.

Slightly warmer weather is now on the way.

Cascades of water could still be seen thundering down the falls, in spite of the frozen areas.

In 2015, a Canadian ice climber stunned visitors by scaling a frozen section of the gorge.

