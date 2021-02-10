US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open at record levels ahead of Powell talk
By Devik Jain and Medha Singh
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set toclinch record highs at the open on Wednesday, supported bypositive earnings updates while investors looked to a speech byFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the pace of aneconomic rebound.
U.S. stock futures moved higher after data showed U.S.consumer prices rose moderately in January but underlyinginflation remained benign as the COVID-19 pandemic continues tobe a drag on the labor market and services industry.
The Fed has signaled it would tolerate higher prices "forsome time" as the economy climbs out of a coronavirus-drivenrecession. Powell will be speaking about the state of the U.S.labor market in a webinar at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday agreed to a proposal byDemocratic lawmakers to limit or phase out stimulus payments tohigher-income individuals as part of his administration's $1.9trillion coronavirus relief bill.
Bets on more fiscal aid have powered Wall Street's mainindexes to a series of all-time peaks recently, with investorsmoving into sectors such as energy, banks and industrials thatare poised to benefit from a recovering economy.
Fourth-quarter earnings have also exceeded expectations,easing concerns over high valuations. Analysts now see quarterlyearnings for S&P 500 firms rising 2.5%, a stark reversal fromthe 10.3% decline forecast at the beginning of the year, perRefinitiv.
"Although visibility isn't great into the future, theanalysts are extrapolating that into higher earnings throughoutthis year than may be what folks had feared six months ago,"said Eric Marshall, portfolio manager & head of research atHodges Capital Management in Dallas.
Twitter Inc added about 9% premarket after it beatanalyst targets for quarterly sales and profit, and forecast astrong start to 2021 as ad spending rebounds from a rock bottom.
Under Armour Inc advanced more than 6% afterthe athletic apparel maker beat quarterly revenue estimates.
Lyft Inc jumped 10% after the ride-hailing firmsaid it could make an adjusted profit by the third quarter ofthis year despite the pandemic, thanks to additional cost cutsand an expected rebound in ride-hail demand.
Rival Uber Technologies Inc gained 6% ahead of itsresults, while Walt Disney Co, also set to report aftermarkets close, rose 0.8%.
At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 149 points, or0.48%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 19.5 points, or 0.5% andNasdaq 100 E-minis were up 61 points, or 0.45%.
Investors' focus is also on the progress in vaccinationefforts. The U.S. government is set to begin shipping ofCOVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next weekin an effort to speed up inoculations.
Eli Lilly and Co became the latest drugmaker toreceive an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food andDrug Administration for its combination antibody therapy tofight COVID-19. Its shares rose 2.1%.
Cisco Systems Inc slipped about 5% after itreported a decline in revenue for a fifth straight quarter.
General Motors Co slipped 0.7% as it forecastweaker-than-expected 2021 results, citing a shortage of chipsused in car production.(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editingby Uttaresh.V and Maju Samuel)