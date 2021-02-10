US STOCKS-Wall Street rally pauses as big tech loses steam

* Twitter jumps after signaling rebound in ad spending

* Pot stocks extend rally, attract Reddit army's attention

* U.S. consumer prices increase steadily in Jan

* Indexes: Dow up 0.21%, S&P rises 0.10%, Nasdaq adds 0.05%(Adds mid-afternoon prices, byline)

By Herbert Lash

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged slightlyhigher after slipping from record levels in volatile trading onWednesday, as energy and financials rose but some big techstocks limited those gains amid an ongoing rotation of portfolioholdings.

Remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that thereshould be no expectation of withdrawing support to the economybefore the coronavirus pandemic is under control appeared tohelp lift the S&P 500 slightly into the black.

Tesla Inc's 4.6% slide and drops of 1% or less byAmazon.com Inc's, Microsoft Corp and Apple Incweighed the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The consumer discretionary index, down 1.1%, wasthe biggest drag on the S&P, with information technologyanother drag. On the upside, energy rose 1.4%and financials gained 0.2%.

A broadening of market leadership is underway with the focuson big tech easing off and sectors such as energy and financialsgaining traction, said David Bahnsen, chief investment officerat The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, California.

"Is the whole market still reliant on big tech as it clearlywas last summer? I think the answer is increasingly becoming'no,' you’re seeing a broadening of market leadership," Bahnsensaid. "You have over 75% of the S&P 500 trading above its200-day moving average. That’s remarkable breadth."

The Russell 1000 value index, which is heavilyweighted towards cyclical sectors, rose 0.1%, while its growthindex, comprising large tech companies, fell 0.2%.

Shares of cannabis companies soared as the Reddit forum thatpushed GameStop to record levels late last month extended amonths-long rally on bets of decriminalization under theadministration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Story continues

Wall Street's fear gauge spiked to a one-week high of23.85 points before paring gains to trade 3.1% higher.

Twitter Inc added about 7.6% after it forecast astrong start to 2021 as ad spending rebounds from a rockbottom.

The social media platform has thought about whether to holdbitcoin on its balance sheet, but it has not made any changesyet, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal told CNBC.

"The big question is sensitivity to valuation," saidBahnsen, adding that at 23 to 25 times forward earnings there'sno question certain stocks are highly valued.

"We're overbought but there's a lot of sectors that haven'tparticipated as well ... and rotation into these pockets alwaysseems to keep this market floating," said Dennis Dick, aproprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

Bets on more fiscal aid and swift vaccine distribution havepowered the main U.S. stock indexes to a series of all-timepeaks recently.

Biden on Tuesday agreed to a proposal by Democraticlawmakers to limit or phase out stimulus payments tohigher-income individuals as part of his administration's $1.9trillion coronavirus relief bill.

"The dominating feature to these markets remain low interestrates, the passage to Biden's package - whether it's as big asthey hoped or whether it's a slightly scaled down version," saidRick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in NewVernon, New Jersey.

At 2:38PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose66.95 points, or 0.21%, to 31,442.78, the S&P 500 gained3.75 points, or 0.10%, to 3,914.98 and the Nasdaq Compositeadded 6.86 points, or 0.05%, to 14,014.56.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rosemoderately in January but underlying inflation remained benignamid a pandemic that has fractured the labor market and servicesindustry.

Fourth-quarter earnings have so far also exceededexpectations, supporting sentiment.

Lyft Inc jumped 5.6% after the ride-hailing firmsaid it is chopping costs and now expects to be profitable inthe third quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.1-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 576 new highs and 29 new lows.(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Devik Jainand Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Maju Samueland Diane Craft)