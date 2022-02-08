US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies with Big Tech; banks up with Treasury yields

Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Noel Randewich
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Pfizer falls on disappointing forecast

* Coty gains after raising earnings estimates

* Meta Platforms down for fourth straight session

* Indexes: Dow +1.00%, S&P 500 +0.71%, Nasdaq +0.97% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to midday)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Noel Randewich

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Tuesday, lifted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields elevated banking stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed early losses and gained in afternoon trading, with heavyweight growth stocks Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc each up more than 1%.

The S&P 500 banking index jumped climbed 1.9% as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since November 2019 on mounting expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening monetary policy.

Shares of Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo gained between 1% and 3% each.

The S&P 500 energy sector index dropped almost 2% as investors worried the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

Upbeat comments French President Emmanuel Macron about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis also dented oil prices and reduced anxiety on Wall Street, said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Charlotte-based wealth management firm Horizon Investments.

"Today's gain is probably due to some of the Macron headlines, but it's also just recognition of the fact that the economy is in pretty good shape, and we probably overdid it a little to the downside," Ladner said.

With Tuesday's gains, the S&P 500 remains down about 5% so far this year, while the Nasdaq has lost over 9%.

U.S. consumer prices data, set to be released on Thursday, is forecast at a four-decade high of 7.3%. The numbers follow strong U.S. labor data last week that added to investor concerns that the Fed will tighten rates faster than thought.

Concerns around aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. central bank, geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and a mixed bag of results from Big Tech have weighed on the major U.S. indexes since the start of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% at 35,442.45 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71% to 4,515.77.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.97% to 14,151.41.

Earnings were mixed on Tuesday, with Pfizer Inc down 3.4% after the drugmaker's full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pills fell short of estimates.

Amgen Inc surged 8.5% after the company announced a buyback of up to $6 billion and forecast earnings would more than double by 2030.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms fell 2.5% after billionaire investor Peter Thiel decided to step down from the company's board, driving a fourth day of losses in the stock after its bleak forecast last week wiped out billions of dollars in market value.

Peloton Interactive Inc soared 29% despite slashing its revenue forecast as the exercise bike maker said it would replace its chief executive and cut jobs in a bid to revive sagging sales.

Coty Inc climbed almost 8% after the cosmetics seller raised its earnings forecast for 2022.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.58-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 93 new lows. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Check out Barcelona’s epic new attack trio

    Who is Barca's new trio of forwards? Will they be up to par with the legendary ‘MSN’ trio at Camp Nou?

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme

    BEIJING (AP) — Officially, the Beijing Olympics are taking place inside what organizers are calling “the enclosed compound activity area.” That’s a fancy way of saying “a closed loop.” You probably know it better as “the bubble.” And bubbles are now part of the norm at major sporting events. The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National B

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Crashes derail Canada's women's moguls hopes at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Two dramatic crashes within a half-hour of each other derailed Canada's hopes in the women's moguls final at the Beijing Olympics and possibly signalled the end of a freestyle skiing dynasty. Former Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe fell hard in the first final on Sunday, losing one of her ski poles and running out of time as she gathered herself before completing her routine down the hill. Olympic rookie Sofiane Gagnon fell in the second final at almost the exact sam

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator