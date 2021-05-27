US STOCKS-Wall Street inches higher as weekly jobless claims dip

Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Best Buy rises after raising same-store sales forecast

* Boeing climbs on rival Airbus' strong forecast

* Indexes up: Dow 0.29%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.06% (Adds comment, details; updates prices)

By Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar

May 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday, helped by gains in industrial and financial shares, after data showing fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims bolstered hopes of a speedy U.S. recovery.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the lowest level since March 2020. A separate report showed the U.S. economy notched its second-fastest growth pace since 2003 in the latest quarter.

Financials, industrials and materials - sectors that tend to outperform when economic prospects brighten - were among the biggest boost to the S&P 500.

U.S. planemaker Boeing added about 3.1% after its European rival Airbus outlined an almost two-fold increase in production, citing a strong recovery in aviation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing supplier General Electric added about 5.9%.

"The market sentiment is quite bullish ... and it looks like the COVID winter is coming to an end," said Darren Schuringa, chief executive officer and founder of ASYMmetric ETF.

"Volatility in markets are here to stay and although retail investors are quite bullish and keep adding cash, institutional investors are a little skittish about adding or removing money and reallocating funds."

Worries about rising inflation and a potential tightening of policy have weighed on Wall Street's main indexes in May, with the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its smallest monthly gain in four.

Those concerns, however, eased this week as a number of Fed officials said the central bank would maintain its dovish stance, even as they acknowledged they were closer to debating reining in support.

Investors will now look out for the personal consumption expenditure report due on Friday as it is the central bank's preferred inflation measure for its 2% long-term target.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 100.66 points, or 0.29%, at 34,423.71, the S&P 500 was up 7.91 points, or 0.19%, at 4,203.90, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.81 points, or 0.06%, at 13,746.80.

Yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked back above the 1.6% mark, keeping gains in check for high-growth stocks, many of which are technology-related and whose future cash flows are discounted when interest rates are higher.

Strategists expect the S&P 500 to end the year at about 4,300, according to a Reuters poll. The benchmark index is currently less than 1% away from its record high of 4,238.04 points.

Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, but shares fell 0.7% as it could not say for certain how much of its recent revenue rise was driven by the volatile cryptocurrency-mining market.

Best Buy Co gained 1% after it raised its full-year comparable sales forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 87 new highs and 11 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)

Latest Stories

  • Leafs captain Tavares returns to ice one week after frightening injury

    Just one week after suffering a scary injury, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.

  • Run It Back: Are the Clippers collapsing and will Chris Paul ever be healthy?

    It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.

  • Canada's roster heavy on NBA talent for Olympic qualifier training camp

    Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.

  • What now? Penguins dealing with another early playoff exit

    The Penguins are heading home early once again after falling to the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • LeBron, Metta Sandiford-Artest support Westbrook after popcorn incident

    The player formerly known as Ron Artest knows a few things about charging after a fan in the stands.

  • Islanders eliminate Penguins in front of rowdy Coliseum crowd

    The Islanders used a wild Nassau Coliseum crowd to its advantage en route to a series-clinching win over Pittsburgh in Game 6.

  • Vasilevskiy blanks Panthers as Bolts advance to Round 2

    The Lightning are moving on to the second round after shutting out the Panthers in Game 6 to clinch the series.

  • Underdog Wild force Game 7 with resilient win over Golden Knights

    Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third to break open a scoreless game as the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination again.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Zidane quits again as Madrid coach after winless season

    Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The club said Thursday the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.

  • Raptors fans are having fun with Kawhi's Clippers misery

    Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • EURO 2020: Winners and losers from the 1-year delay

    Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players. Others have had their squads hit by injuries and retirements.

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • 76ers revoke tickets, ban fan who threw popcorn on Westbrook

    The Philadelphia 76ers said Thursday that they have immediately revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, plus banned him from all events at their arena indefinitely. The fan, who was not identified by the team, threw the popcorn onto Westbrook as the Wizards’ guard was leaving Wednesday night's game at Wells Fargo Center with an ankle injury. “We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior,” the 76ers said in a statement announcing the ban. “There is no place for it in our sport or arena.” The NBA agreed, saying Thursday that its rules on fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved." NBA buildings are welcoming their largest crowds of the season for the playoffs, after a regular season where attendance was severely limited because of policies put in place to keep players and others safe during the pandemic. It has not been without problems, and players are airing concerns. The popcorn incident with Westbrook came on the same night where fans in New York directed profane chants at Atlanta guard Trae Young in Madison Square Garden, just as they had in the series opener there on Sunday. And Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving — in advance of Game 3 of the Nets’ series at Boston — said he hoped the scene there on Friday night “is strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism, people yelling (expletive) from the crowd.” “The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the NBA said Thursday. Westbrook has been part of high-profile incidents involving fans before, including one where a fan in Utah was alleged to have directed racial taunts his way. Westbrook was fined $25,000 for his reactions to that incident, one in which Utah guard Donovan Mitchell even came to his defense. “These arenas, they’ve got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does,” Westbrook said Wednesday night. “I’ve been in a lot of incidents where fans, they say whatever, and the consequences for me are a lot more detrimental to those people in the stands because they feel like they’re untouchable.” After the Westbrook incident in Utah two years ago, the league changed and toughened its code of conduct for fans, including putting those in closest proximity to the players and the court on alert that anything over the line will lead to ejections and possibly more. Players such as Westbrook and LeBron James — who chimed in on Twitter shortly after the Westbrook incident Wednesday — still clearly believe that fan behavior remains a major issue. “I’m sick and tired of it, honestly,” Westbrook said. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press