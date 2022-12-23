US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip at open as investors assess inflation data

Shubham Batra and Ankika Biswas
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

U.S. consumer spending, inflation slow in November

*

Tesla up, Musk to not sell stock for 2 years

*

Futures down: Dow 0.08%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.24%

(Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout)

By Shubham Batra and Ankika Biswas

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open slightly lower in choppy trading on Friday after data showed inflation cooled further in November, but not enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.

Futures swung between gains and losses in thin trading before Christmas after a Commerce Department report showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE price index increased 5.5% after advancing 6.1% in October.

"The good news is the PCE coming down to a 5.5 number. But again, still above what the Fed is expecting and part of the reason why we've seen a pop in rates indicating that the Fed is not yet done with their rate-increasing cycle," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"The equity markets have it wrong that they think the Fed is going to stop and eventually cut interest rates later in 2023. And right now I don't see that happening anytime soon."

The previous session saw a selloff on Wall Street sparked by data that indicated a resilient American economy, that could push the central bank to keep hiking rates for longer.

Market participants stuck to their expectations of a 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed in February, but see the terminal rate hitting 4.9% in May 2023 versus 4.8% before the data on Friday.

Investors have been jittery since last week as the Fed remains stubbornly committed to achieving the 2% inflation goal and projected it would continue raising rates to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

The benchmark S&P 500, with a near 20% fall this year, is on track for its biggest yearly decline since the 2008 financial crisis. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shed about 33% this year and the Dow 9%.

"It looks like a disappointing December will cap off a disappointing year for equities, unless we get a last-minute post-Christmas Santa surge which seems unlikely at this stage," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

Other data sets that investors will closely monitor on Friday include new home sales and University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for assessing the state of the U.S. economy, due after the opening bell.

At 9:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 25 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26.75 points, or 0.24%.

Tesla Inc rose 1.5% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will not sell any more shares of the electric-vehicle maker for another two years. (Reporting by Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar, Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Latest Stories

  • Airline Stock Roundup: AAL Ends Mesa Collaboration, ALGT, LUV in Focus

    Allegiant's (ALGT) traffic increases in November from pre-coronavirus levels. Southwest Airlines' (LUV) customer service employees to get a pay hike.

  • Why the union push at Amazon ‘isn't going to stop’

    2022 was a historic year for labor organizing at Amazon, and we should expect to see the Amazon Labor Union fighting into 2023, ALU President Chris Smalls told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D