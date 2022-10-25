US STOCKS-Wall St extends rally on signs of ebbing Fed rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)



Earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet awaited



Consumer confidence sours, home price growth cools



Indexes up: Dow 0.88%, S&P 1.29%, Nasdaq 1.82%

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Tuesday as soft economic data hinted that the Fed's aggressive policy is taking effect, while falling benchmark Treasury yields boosted the rally's momentum.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were on track for their third session of gains, with market-leading megacaps providing the most upside muscle. The S&P 500 has reclaimed nearly 8% from the trough of its Oct. 12 close.

The rally was being driven by "a combination of lower (Treasury) yields and investors returning to the zone of expecting a Fed pivot, part of which points to what the Fed governors are saying, and part could be attributed to softer economic data," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Manufacturing and housing are softening, PMIs are in contraction," Mayfield added. Put all that together and the market sees a pivot on the horizon."

Yields of 10-year Treasuries pulled pack on hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin easing its hawkish battle against inflation.

A mixed brew of earnings and downbeat forecasts, usually a negative for markets, suggested the barrage of interest rate hikes from the Fed is beginning to be felt, raising hopes that the central bank could pull back on the size of rate hikes after its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.

Data on Tuesday showed slowing home price growth and souring consumer confidence. Such signs of economic softness, ordinarily unsupportive of risk appetite, are evidence of abating Fed hawkishness.

The financial market is nearly evenly split on whether the central bank's December rate increase will ease to 50 basis points after a string of 75 basis point hikes, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 277.24 points, or 0.88%, to 31,776.86, the S&P 500 gained 49.12 points, or 1.29%, to 3,846.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 198.97 points, or 1.82%, to 11,151.59.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, all but energy were green, with real estate stocks enjoying the largest percentage gain.

Third-quarter reporting season is firing all pistons, with 129 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 74% have beaten consensus expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Analysts have set the bar low; aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth is now seen landing at 3.3% year-on-year, down from 4.5% at the beginning of the month, per Refinitiv.

Coca-Cola Co rose 2.3% after the company upped its revenue and profit forecasts, banking on steady demand amid price increases.

General Motors reaffirmed its outlook after posting solid earnings, sending its shares jumping 2.7%.

On the downside, 3M Co cut its full-year forecast and warned of soft consumer spending. Its shares slipped 0.4%.

Aerospace company Raytheon Technologies Corp posted a near 5% annual revenue increase, but its shares slid 1.3% on the company's trimmed sales outlook.

Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc are due to step up to the plate after Tuesday's closing bell.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.70-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and 108 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)