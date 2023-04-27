US stocks rise as Big Tech earnings stay strong and US GDP growth slows

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

US stocks edged higher on Thursday as corporate earnings for mega-cap tech remained upbeat while US GDP growth came in below forecasts.

Meta Platforms stock jumped 14% after the social media giant's first-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. Meta followed strong earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft as well.

On the economic front, gross domestic product increased less than expected in the first three months of 2023, adding to concerns that a recession may be around the corner.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Thursday:

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.5% to $74.72 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 0.5% to $78.08.

Gold fell 0.2% to $1,991.40 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose seven basis points to 3.50%.

Bitcoin dropped 2.5% $28,933.

