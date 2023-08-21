US stocks rise after 3-week selloff as traders look ahead to key earnings and Powell speech

A trader works during the Fed rate announcement on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2019. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

US stocks eked a small recovery Monday morning after a three-week selloff.

All three indexes traded higher as investors looked ahead to key earnings reports this week.

Markets are also anticipating Powell to deliver remarks on the US economy on Friday.

US stocks saw a small bounceback Monday morning as traders looked ahead to key earnings reports this week and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole.

After a three-week slump in equities, investors are eyeing major firms in the AI space to report financials this week, which could swing the market higher. Nvidia and Snowflake are set to report their earnings on Wednesday. That comes at the tail end of a strong second-quarter earnings season, with 79% of S&P 500 companies that have reported results surpassing analysts' expectations, according to FactSet data.

Markets are also anticipating Powell to deliver remarks on the US economy at the central bank's Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. That could be the perfect opportunity to jolt stocks back on their bullish path, according to Fundstrat's head of research Tom Lee.

Here's where US indexes stood after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,516.68, up 0.05% (16.02 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,346.24, up 0.42%

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices traded higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 0.75% to $81.86 a barrel. Brent, the international benchmark, inched higher 0.54% to $85.26 a barrel.

Gold edged up 0.34% to $1,895.85 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 5 basis points to 4.314%.

Bitcoin dipped 0.64% to $25,991.87.

Read the original article on Business Insider