US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip ahead of inflation data

·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures: Dow up 0.1%, S&P down 0.2%, Nasdaq off 0.3%

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Thursday after the indexes notched strong gains in the past two sessions, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data that could trigger bets on quicker interest rate hikes.

The figures from the Labor Department, due at 8:30 am ET, will likely show consumer prices leapt 7.3% in January, a level reminiscent of the inflation shocks of the 1970s and 1980s, although Federal Reserve officials are holding out hope that the peak may be near.

Traders are betting the Fed will begin raising rates at its March meeting, with money markets certain of at least a quarter point hike next month, and giving 1-in-4 odds of a half point increase.

U.S. stocks gained sharply on Wednesday as rate-sensitive growth stocks rebounded along with a pullback in Treasury yields, while a batch of strong earnings further supported sentiment.

"The pre-CPI rally in the U.S. stocks suggests that the hawkish Federal Reserve expectations have been broadly priced in, and that the perception that the worst reaction to the Fed rate hikes is mostly done," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

"But there is a risk that investor optimism is premature, and a stronger-than-expected inflation read could send all the recent gains crashing, as there is still room for Fed hawks to price in a tighter Fed policy."

Wall Street saw a turbulent start to the year as investors priced in aggressive tightening measures by the Fed and other major central banks amid soaring inflation, hammering high-growth technology stocks that have powered markets to record highs.

However, the group has seen a respite since the start of February with the tech-heavy Nasdaq gaining nearly 10% from its trough in January.

Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc all traded marginally lower in premarket trading after gaining ground in the past two sessions.

At 06:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 34 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 41.25 points, or 0.27%.

Meanwhile, the earnings season continued to be supportive, with 77.8% of the 316 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings through Wednesday topping analysts' profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Walt Disney Co jumped 7.5% after beating revenue and profit estimates, helped by Disney+ subscriber growth and strong attendance at U.S. theme parks, while Mattel Inc surged 11.6% after forecasting full-year profit above estimates.

PepsiCo Inc gained 1.1% after beating revenue estimates, announcing a 7% increase in annualized dividend and a new $10 billion stock buyback program.

Uber Technologies Inc climbed 5.5% after reporting its second quarterly operating profit as demand for ride-hailing services approached pre-pandemic levels and its food delivery business turned profitable. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra

  • Canada's Éliot Grondin snags snowboard cross silver medal in photo finish

    Canada's Éliot Grondin is familiar with Austrian snowboard cross competitor Alessandro Haemmerle, having spent plenty of time together on the World Cup tour. The two were reacquainted on the Olympic stage on Thursday in Beijing, when Grondin was forced to settle for silver in a photo finish behind Haemmerle at the Genting Snow Park. Italy's Omar Visintin rounded out the podium with bronze. "Pretty unreal. I don't even realize it yet I think, just to be on the podium here at 20 years old," Grondi

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret