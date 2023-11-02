US stocks jump as bond yields plunge on bets that the Fed has finished hiking

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on November 01, 2023 at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent, keeping rates the highest they have been in 23 years. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

US stocks jumped Thursday as bond yields plunged on bets that the Fed has finished hiking.

The 10-year Treasury yield tumbled as much as 16 basis points, and the 30-year yield sank as well.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept rates steady for a second straight meeting.

The 10-year Treasury rate slumped as much as 16 basis points to 4.62%, while the 30-year yield saw a similar plunge. At different points in the last week, both maturities had traded at over 5%.

Easing yields were triggered by the Treasury Department's quarterly auction plan released on Wednesday, showing that long-duration bond issuance would slow.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at the current 5.25%-5.5% range for the second straight meeting, with Chairman Jerome Powell citing tight financial conditions.

Though he has left the door open for another increase, markets are not expecting any further interest hikes, the CME FedWatch Tool shows.

Investors are also watching for Apple's quarterly earnings report, which is due after Thursday's closing bell.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Thursday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,582.15, up 0.92% (307.57 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,234.22, up 1.32%

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.81% to $81.55 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 0.62 to $85.51 a barrel.

Gold stayed essentially flat at $1,989.17 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury dropped 14.7 basis points, trading at 4.644%.

Bitcoin jumped 2.1% to $35,372.

