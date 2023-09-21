US stocks fall as Fed signals another rate hike this year and fewer cuts next year

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on June 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. After a streak of ten interest rate increases, Powell announced that rates will remain steady and unchanged Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US stocks fell Wednesday as the Fed signaled that rates will be higher for longer.

The central bank's so-called dot plot of rate forecasts indicated one more increase later this year.

It also suggested there will be two rate cuts in 2024, down from an earlier projection of four cuts.

In line with expectations, the central bank kept rates steady at 5.25%-5.5%. But projections in the Fed's so-called dot plot point to one more hike in 2023. In addition, they indicated two rate cuts next year, down from four in an earlier forecast.

The 2-year Treasury yield climbed to the highest level since 2006, and the 10-year yield reversed an earlier decline to head back up slightly.

Still, the dot plot represents forecasts and not actual plans.

"Fed officials appear to be divided on whether higher policy rates are needed to bring inflation back down to their 2% target," Charlie Ripley of Allianz Investment Management wrote.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Wednesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,440.88, down 0.22% (76.85 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,469.13, down 1.53%

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.05% to $90.48 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slid 1.02% to $93.41 a barrel.

Gold inched up 0.43% to $1,943.12 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond ticked 0.8 basis point higher to 4.351%.

Bitcoin essentially stayed flat at $27,154.

