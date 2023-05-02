US stocks fall as Fed meeting kicks off and traders prep for another rate hike

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

US stocks fell on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its May FOMC meeting today.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce a 25-basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday.

Powell's remarks will be closely monitored by traders for clues of a potential pause in rate hikes after recent bank failures.

US stocks edged lower on Tuesday as traders prep for the Federal Reserve's May FOMC meeting, which is expected to conclude with a 25-basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday.

Investors will also be looking to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference for any clues that a pause in future rate hikes is imminent, especially after First Republic Bank became the third bank to collapse in recent months.

Investors also have their eyes on corporate earnings, with Apple set to report their results after the market close on Thursday.

So far, earnings have held up better than analyst estimates. With 57% of S&P 500 companies having already reported results, 80% are beating profit estimates by a median of 8% while 74% are beating revenue estimates by a median of 3%, according to Fundstrat.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.31% to $74.67 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 1.20% to $78.36.

Gold rose 0.10% to $1,994.20 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell two basis point to 3.55%.

Bitcoin was flat at $28,087, while ether rose 0.05% to $1,832.

