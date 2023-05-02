US stocks fall as Fed meeting kicks off and traders prep for another rate hike
US stocks fell on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its May FOMC meeting today.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce a 25-basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Powell's remarks will be closely monitored by traders for clues of a potential pause in rate hikes after recent bank failures.
US stocks edged lower on Tuesday as traders prep for the Federal Reserve's May FOMC meeting, which is expected to conclude with a 25-basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Investors will also be looking to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference for any clues that a pause in future rate hikes is imminent, especially after First Republic Bank became the third bank to collapse in recent months.
Investors also have their eyes on corporate earnings, with Apple set to report their results after the market close on Thursday.
So far, earnings have held up better than analyst estimates. With 57% of S&P 500 companies having already reported results, 80% are beating profit estimates by a median of 8% while 74% are beating revenue estimates by a median of 3%, according to Fundstrat.
Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell on Tuesday:
S&P 500: 4,158.30, down 0.23%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,974.44, down 0.23% (77.26 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 12,190.87, down 0.18%
Here's what else is happening this morning:
Robinhood mistakenly told its users that AMC Entertainment had filed for bankruptcy Monday, drawing the ire of the theater chain's boss.
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said the worst of the ongoing banking uncertainty is likely over after JPMorgan struck a deal to take over First Republic Bank.
Economist Mohamed El-Erian warned of "collateral damage" from JPMorgan's takeover of First Republic and said there could be four unintended consequences of the deal.
In commodities, bonds and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.31% to $74.67 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 1.20% to $78.36.
Gold rose 0.10% to $1,994.20 per ounce.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell two basis point to 3.55%.
Bitcoin was flat at $28,087, while ether rose 0.05% to $1,832.
