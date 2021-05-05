US STOCKS-Dow ends at record high, Nasdaq falls as tech slides

Krystal Hu and Shreyashi Sanyal
·3 min read

* Dow up 0.29%, S&P 500 up 0.07%, Nasdaq down 0.37%

* Energy, materials lead sectoral gains on S&P 500

* Peleton plunges on treadmill recall after injuries, death

* U.S. private payrolls increase solidly in April - ADP (Updates after market close)

By Krystal Hu and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 5 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven higher by energy and other economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq closed in red as megacap growth stocks slipped.

Strong gains by Goldman Sachs, Caterpillar and Chevron sent Dow to the record. Energy and materials continued this week's momentum, leading gains among S&P 500 sectors. Defensive utilities and real estate led sectoral declines.

"Energy, financial, materials, industrials are all outperforming. They tend to be cyclically oriented sectors and tend to benefit during periods when the economies are reopening and expanding," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Strong economic data and earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week, but markets have wobbled amid concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates.

"Once you have markets hitting the highs we have seen recently, the one thing investors are worried about is rising inflation and what that means for profitability of companies," said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The Dow closed at 34,230.34, up by 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.93 points, or 0.07%, to 4,167.59.

The Nasdaq Composite gave up its earlier gains and ended 51.08 points, or 0.37%, lower at 13,582.43.

Megacap technology companies including Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc were down over 1%. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index recovered from a sell-off on Tuesday by rising 0.61%.

Investors sold off tech on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that interest rates might need to rise in an overheating economy.

She later clarified that a near-term interest rate hike was not something she was "predicting or recommending" on Tuesday evening.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, powered by massive government aid and rising vaccinations against COVID-19.

A more comprehensive reading in the form of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday.

The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Caesars Entertainment Inc, which rose 7.8% after the casino operator said it expected to benefit from the economy reopening.

On the Nasdaq 100, the largest gainer was T-Mobile US Inc , which rose 4.4% after it raised full-year postpaid subscriber net additions forecast..

Peloton Interactive Inc plunged by 14.6%, hitting an eight-month low on its announcement to recall its treadmills amid reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident.

Uber Technologies Inc's shares fell over 4% during afterhours trading after reporting a narrower first quarter loss amid strong growth in its food-delivery business, while ride-hailing bookings were flat.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.35 billion shares, compared with the 9.94 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Krystal Hu in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy and Arun Koyyur)

Latest Stories

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • New York Rangers abruptly dump team president, GM

    The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season, a shocking move in the aftermath of the latest controversy for the storied NHL organization. Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton. ”We want to thank JD and Jeff for their contributions to the organization,” owner James Dolan said in a statement. “They are both great hockey professionals who worked hard for the Rangers. However, in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership.” The stunning news came less than 24 hours after the team ripped the league for fining but not suspending Washington's Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum Monday night that injured Rangers star Artemi Panarin. A team statement called the decisiona dereliction of duty and that George Parros was “unfit” to remain in his job as head of player safety. It was not immediately clear if the front office shakeup had any connection to the criticism of the league. Whatever the reason, cutting ties with Davidson and Gorton is a surprise. Since Gorton became GM in 2015 and Davidson joined the organization in spring 2019, the Rangers have built one of the most impressive collections of young talent in hockey. The Rangers qualified for the NHL’s expanded, 24-team playoffs in 2020, won the draft lottery and the opportunity to select Alexis Lafreniere with the top pick, and are expected to finish fifth in the eight-team East Division this season. In addition to Lafreniere, the Rangers picked forward Kaapo Kakko second overall in the 2019 draft, found their goaltender of the future in Igor Shesterkin and acquired an elite No. 1 defenceman in Adam Fox. Those players, along with Panarin and centre Mika Zibanejad, are expected to make up a core that contends for the post-season for years to come. Gorton and Davidson are responsible for bringing in all those players. The path forward will now be charted by Drury, a rising star in management who finished his playing career as captain of the Rangers from 2008-11. He was recently named USA Hockey’s GM for the upcoming world championships and earned a promotion from assistant GM of the Rangers in February. “Chris is a very sought-after executive and a strong leader, who has proven himself to be one of the top young minds in hockey,” Dolan said. “We are confident he will effectively guide the team to ensure the long-term success we promised Rangers fans.” Former Rangers GM Glen Sather, now a senior adviser, will work with Drury in his transition and continue in his consulting role. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Orioles' John Means has no-hitter through 8 vs. Seattle

    SEATTLE — Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means has not allowed a hit to the Seattle Mariners through eight innings on Wednesday. Means has faced the minimum and allowed just one runner. Sam Haggerty struck out swinging in the third inning, but reached first when the pitch in the dirt bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second. Means has struck out 11, throwing at up to 94.6 mph. He induced weak contact when the Mariners have put the ball in play. Center fielder Cedric Mullins made a sliding catch on J.P. Crawford short fly ball to end the sixth inning, the closest Seattle has come to a hit. Kyle Lewis flied out to the warning track in left field leading off the eighth inning. Means has thrown 71 of 101 pitches for strikes. He started 23 of 24 batters with strikes. The only exception was Crawford in the sixth inning. Baltimore leads 6-0. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Charles Barkley looks like a completely different player after fixing his golf swing

    Charles Barkley's golf swing looks a whole lot better.

  • Indians catcher Pérez goes on IL with fractured ring finger

    KANSAS CTY, Mo. — Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Pérez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right ring finger. The two-time Gold Glove winner has been playing for several weeks with the injury, which he sustained when he got crossed up on a pitch by reliever James Karinchak on April 13. Pérez will visit hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton on Thursday to determine the best course of care going forward. Pérez's batting average has plummeted from .238 to .131 since he got hurt. Austin Hedges will likely handle the bulk of catching duties while Pérez is sidelined. The Indians have recalled catcher René Rivera from Triple-A Columbus. The 37-year-old was signed as a free agent on April 14 and assigned to the team's alternate site. Rivera spent the past two seasons with the New York Mets. He's also played with the Angels, Braves, Cubs, Rays and Mariners. Outfielder Ben Gamel was designated for assignment. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Decathlete Damian Warner says being a dad has brought balance and new perspective

    Damian Warner says becoming a dad has made him appreciate his mom that much more. The Olympic decathlon bronze medallist and longtime partner Jen Cotten, a former national team hurdler, welcomed son Theo on March 11, and the whirlwind few weeks as bleary-eyed new parents had Warner reflecting on his own childhood on Wednesday. "I've always been super appreciative, but my mom raised me, my brother and my sister, just essentially by herself, and that couldn't have been easy," Warner said of his mom Brenda, who often held down two nursing jobs in long-term care homes to support them. "Me and Jen, we have my mom's help, and Jen's mom's help. Everybody's helped. So, it's tough to understand what my mom would have had to go through." It's been a roller-coaster year for the 31-year-old Warner. COVID-19 brought international competition to a screeching halt last spring — particularly for Canadian athletes facing tight travel restrictions — and then forced the closure of Warner's indoor training facility at Western University in London, Ont. But Theo has brought a welcomed sense of balance, Warner said, not just from the pandemic and its unprecedented challenges, but the demands of being a world-class multi-events athlete months out from the Olympics. "I've always been able to use track as kind of a getaway; whatever you have going at home, you can go to track and focus on that," Warner said. "But then, as time went on, other things became much more prevalent and kind of distracting, so sometimes you show up at the track, and you bring those other things with you. "It's kind of cool now where I can do track and then I come home and I have a completely different life. I can kind of take a break from track and the stresses of pole vault or high jump or shot put or whatever is tough at that time, kind of just go away because I have a completely different task at hand. And I've been enjoying that." Decathletes are considered among the world's toughest athletes. Their gruelling Olympic schedule is 10 events over two days, ending with a lung-busting 1,500 metres that has runners wobbling across the finish line. Warner is curious to see how Theo has changed his perspective. "I have my first decathlon in a month, so I imagine I'll go in there and be like, 'You know what? Throwing shot put's not that hard,'" he said with a laugh. "It's definitely added like a new excitement to my life, coming home and seeing him and he's two months this week, which is crazy. "It's just crazy to see how fast he's growing. One week he doesn't have eyelashes. The next week he has eyelashes, and all of sudden he's smiling and laughing and looking around. It's been a really cool thing to witness." Warner hasn't competed in a decathlon since the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. "It feels like 10 years," he said. Warner won bronze in Doha despite ankle injuries that hampered his training leading into the world championships. The long layoff from competing, at least, has given him time to heal, and his current workouts are showing he's in great shape. He plans to compete at the prestigious Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis, Austria, May 29-30 — and can't wait. "I follow track and field obviously a ton, and they've had competitions in the United States and Europe, and I've been watching these for the last little while and thinking: when's it going to be our turn? "It's nice to have an X on the calendar we can mark and say we're going to be traveling here, we're going to be competing here, it brings you back to a little bit of normalcy. And even just seeing people and being around other athletes, it's been awhile, so I'm excited." Spring weather has meant Warner can train outside finally after months spent in a chilly hockey arena. After being locked out of the university facilities, numerous people in London came together to assemble a facility for Warner and his training group inside Farquharson Arena. Space heaters were brought into the spartan building, which had been flagged for potential demolition over a decade ago. A normal year would have seen Warner and coaches spend a chunk of the winter enjoying warm-weather training in the U.S. Western is undergoing construction on its outdoor track, and so Warner is splitting his workouts between several high school tracks. "It's kind of been a juggling act, but we've been able to make it work," he said. Warner was one of the athletes introduced Wednesday as part of Empire Company Limited's "Feed the Dream" campaign, which will see $1 million divided between Canada's Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the form of grocery cards. Warner has no idea how many calories he consumes in a day. Safe to say it's a lot. "This 'Feed the Dream' campaign is pretty awesome, because it goes right to the athletes," Waner said. "Giving grocery cards to the athletes is the most practical thing that any company's done (in his two Olympics), because it's something that every single athlete will be able to use and it will benefit their training." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Votto breaks thumb as Reds beat White Sox 1-0 in 10 innings

    Cincinnati's Joey Votto fractured thumb during a 10-inning, 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Votto was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer. Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month. Hit by a pitch for the 61st time, Votto is hitting .286 on the homestand, which included his 300th home run. He has raised his average to .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs. Kyle Farmer is among the options at first. “We’ll figure it out,” manager David Bell said. Keuchel expressed regret. "It’s a joy to pitch against him,” Keuchel said. “You never want that to happen. I wish him well.” Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury García was caught stealing in the top half. Cincinnati's Sonny Gray and Keuchel both pitched shutout ball, allowing two hits each in seven innings. It was only the fourth scoreless tie through nine innings in Great American Ball Park's history, the first since 2010. “I knew how this game was going to play out," Gray said. "I just was focused on winning this game. We needed to win this game.” Cincinnati stopped its 18-inning scoreless streak as Liam Hendriks (1-1) lost for the first time since signing a $54 million, four-year contract with the White Sox as a free agent. With automatic runner Tucker Barnhart on second, Nick Senzel singled against Hendriks leading off the 10th as Barnhart took third. Jesse Winker fouled off three pitches before lining the eighth offering from Hendricks into centre field. Barnhart scored without a throw. Hendriks got Barnhart to ground into a bases-loaded groundout that ended the ninth, then started the 10th as the automatic runner on second. Lucas Sims (1-1) walked Yasmani Grandal leading off. García grounded into a forceout that left runners at the corners and, with Billy Hamilton at the plate, Barnhart threw out García trying to steal second. “We were trying to be aggressive all game long,” manager Tony La Russa said. “That's a big play, right there,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It changes a lot.” Hamilton then struck out. Chicago, trying to contend despite losing outfielders Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert to injuries this season, lost for the fourth time in their last 12 games. Gray, making his fourth start after starting the season on the injured list with a muscle strain in his back, struck out eight. He has 19 strikeouts over his last 12 2/3 innings. Gray extended his major league record of allowing six or fewer hits to 48 consecutive starts. “Sonny was sharp, really comfortable and determined to go deep in that game," Bell said. Senzel was thrown out at the plate in the first trying to score from third on Votto's grounder to José Abreu. Both teams were a combined 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position through eight innings, stranding 11 runners. There were 29 runners left on base in all, 15 by the Reds. ON THE RUN La Russa said he did not know he could have used Abreu as the automatic runner in the 10th instead of Hendriks. The pandemic rule states the runner must be the batter preceding that inning’s leadoff hitter, but there is an exception if the runner would be the pitcher. La Russa said he was unaware until told during a postgame media interview. TRAINER'S ROOM White Sox: OF Adam Eaton was given a day off due to a bruised knee and hamstring tightness. Eaton injured his knee running into the wall during Thursday's win over the Tigers. Reds: OF Nick Castellanos was scratched due to back tightness and replaced in right by Tyler Naquin. UP NEXT White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodón (4-0, 0.72) starts Friday at Kansas City, the first White Sox pitcher to win his first four starts opening a season since Chris Sale won nine to begin 2016. Reds: LHP Wade Miley (3-2, 2.67) has allowed eight earned runs in his last 16 innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jeff Wallner, The Associated Press

  • Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK — Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Mark Friedman. Gostisbehere was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking in the third period of Philadelphia's 7-3 home loss Tuesday night. The suspension will cost Gostisbehere $77,586. The Associated Press