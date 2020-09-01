‘This Is Us’: Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz & Justin Hartley Celebrate The Big Three’s 40th Birthday

The This Is Us family celebrated a significant milestone on Monday.

In COVID-19 fashion, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley came together virtually to wish The Big Three a happy 40th birthday. Also joining the main cast were the actors who play the younger and teenage Randall, Kevin and Kate.

“We turn 40 this year which is extremely impressive because we are TV characters,” quips Logan Shoyer, who played 17-year-old Kevin.

The stars, some joined by their family, greeted The Big Three happy birthday and feasted on similar cakes. Niles Fitch, Lonnie Chavis, Hannah Zelle, Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak also wished the fictional characters a happy birthday.

Among the warm birthday greetings were also cast members’ wishes for what they’d like to see on the show.

“My wish for The Big Three is that first of all Kevin and Randall can somehow figure out their differences,” Hartley said of his and Brown’s characters.

Brown, joined by his sons, said he can’t wait reunite with the family he’s grown close to while on set.

The NBC flagship is set to open its fifth season with a two-hour premiere on Nov. 10.

Watch the full Big Three birthday celebration below.

And just like that, we’re 40! The Big Three wish The Big Three a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/QVe6TnmJRT — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 31, 2020





