US steps up tech war with China by imposing new measures on Huawei

America’s tech war with China escalated on Friday as the White House imposed new restrictions on Huawei and China threatened to retaliate against US counterparts including Apple.

Wilbur Ross, the US Commerce Secretary, announced controls on companies that use US equipment to supply Huawei with microchip technology, a blow intended to cripple the Chinese company’s supply chain.

The order means that within 120 days, companies that manufacture or design chips that end up in Huawei equipment will need a licence to use US equipment. America sees its intellectual property dominance as a key tool in challenging China’s rise.

Mr Ross accused Huawei of bypassing US controls introduced last year through an "indigenisation effort" to produce semiconductor technology domestically, but said it was still reliant on American industry.

Hours before, Chinese state media said that Beijing could respond with countermeasures that would place Apple, chipmaker Qualcomm and others on a list of "unreliable entities" that could lead to restrictions or investigations. The Global Times, an English-language publication owned by the official People’s Daily, said that this would “serve as a reminder to the US that the US has to pay a heavy price for suppressing Huawei”.

The US has banned American microchip companies and software companies including Google from supplying Huawei for the last year, claiming the company is a national security risk and an arm of the Chinese state. In response, China has ramped up attempts to produce chips domestically, but Mr Ross said this effort remained dependent on American manufacturing by using US chipmaking equipment and software.

“We must amend our rules exploited by Huawei and [subsidiary] HiSilicon and prevent US technologies from enabling malign activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests,” he said.

The order will come into force in 120 days. It does not block chipmakers supplying Huawei from using US equipment, but they will have to seek a licence to do so.

TSMC, a major Taiwanese supplier to Huawei, announced this week that it would build a manufacturing plant in the US, a move that may win it enough favour with the White House to secure a licence to continue supplying Huawei.