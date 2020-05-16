US states begin to reopen amid contact tracing programs scramble

Photograph: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As state after state begins to reopen coast to coast in the United States, local health departments charged with tracking down everyone who has been in close contact with those who test positive for coronavirus are still scrambling to hire the number of people they need to do the job.

They are often hundreds – even thousands – of people short of targets for their so-called contact tracing programs. Public health experts have consistently said robust programs to test more people and trace their contacts are needed for states to safely reboot their economies and prevent a resurgence of the virus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Related: Ousted whistleblower warns US facing ‘darkest winter in modern history’

Cook county, Illinois, has just 29 contact tracers serving 2.5 million people living in suburban communities around Chicago. The jail in Cook county has been an intense hotspot for Covid-19.

Los Angeles county, at more than 10 million people has a population slightly greater than Michigan, and has just 400 of the estimated 6,000 contact tracers it will need under California’s criteria for a broader reopening.

With 2.7 million residents and roughly 100 to 300 new Covid-19 cases a day, Miami-Dade county in Florida, home to Miami and Miami Beach, has 175 people tracking down people who were potentially exposed to the virus.

“The whole point of the lockdown was to buy time to have a better way to keep numbers down,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, who led the humanitarian response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa during the Obama administration.

“And that’s why so many of us are screaming ourselves hoarse about testing and tracing.”

Public health experts say contact tracing systems should be in place before cases become widespread, so every new infection can be tracked and the person’s contacts identified, tested and isolated from the rest of the community.

Story continues

Until recently, there had been scant federal guidance on what contact tracing should look like, and there is still no coordinated federal strategy.

While other countries are taking a national approach to contact tracing, the US is leaving it to states to devise their own programs.

Related: World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way

The result has been a patchwork of efforts. An Associated Press review in late April found little consensus among states on basic questions such as how many investigators are needed.





Contact tracing was one of the “core state preparedness responsibilities” outlined in the White House guidelines for reopening the country, but governors have been pressing ahead with lifting restrictions without having comprehensive programs in place.

Hall county, which has over 200,000 residents and the second-highest rate of coronavirus cases in Georgia, has between 30 and 40 contact tracers assigned to the local public health district, which also serves a dozen neighboring counties. It hopes to receive an additional 30 from the state.

Georgia was among the first states to ease restrictions. Public health experts have expressed concern that the state was risking a spike in cases by moving too quickly. So far, the state has hired 250 contact tracers with a goal of reaching 1,000.

While there is no federal formula for how many of the disease detectives are needed, public health experts have said one contact tracer is needed for every 1,000 to 3,000 residents in the US, or between 100,000 and 300,000 nationally. For Georgia, that would be between 3,333 and 10,000.

During congressional testimony this past week, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, reiterated his concern that parts of the US might be easing restrictions too early without having the ability to respond effectively to an increase in cases with “good identification, isolation and contact tracing”.

The next day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released general guidance to states on contact tracing. It said the number of cases investigators and contact tracers needed in each community “may be large” and will vary, in part due to caseloads.





Under California’s criteria for a broader reopening, counties should have 15 people trained in contact tracing for every 100,000 residents. The state is helping, working to train between 10,000 and 20,000 tracers, but most large counties are falling short.





Harris county, Texas’s most populous with more than 4.7 million residents, is working to train about 300 contact tracers by 22 May. It’s been two weeks since Texas reopened retail, restaurants, malls and movie theaters to limited numbers of customers.





In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Department of Public Health has trained a small number of contact tracers and wants to hire more to be deployed once the number of new infections has dropped enough to make contact tracing practical, spokesman James Garrow said.

A few states, including Utah, made contact tracing a priority before beginning to ease restrictions.