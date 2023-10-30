“This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia quietly marries model Jarah Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano have tied the knot!

The This is Us star, 45, and the model, 38, are married, EW can confirm. According to Us Weekly, which first reported the news, the couple got hitched in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends earlier this year. Further details on the festivities were not forthcoming.

The newlyweds have kept a very low profile: They were first linked last year but have never publicly commented on their relationship. The move to keep things private should come as no surprise to fans, as Ventimiglia has been open in the past about his desire to keep his personal life out of the limelight.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2017, the actor said, "I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work. I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn't take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don't know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else's."

He also told the outlet that he feels like there's "a currency to your personal life and performance," and, "If that personal life starts to outweigh what the work is, then your work suffers. Your actual performance suffers because the audience won't see the character, they'll see you."

Ventimiglia continued: "And then you're just playing yourself, but you're playing a version of yourself that's not yourself. I have a life, but nobody needs to know about it. Because I'm just the same as anyone else."

