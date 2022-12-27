'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Is About to Take on a Very Intense New Role

Step aside, Rebecca Pearson. There's a new character that Mandy Moore is bringing to life—and she's a far cry from the nurturing matriarch we came to love on This Is Us.

According to Deadline, Moore is joining the cast of Peacock’s Dr. Death for season two. She will star opposite Edgar Ramirez (Paolo Macchiarini) as Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who starts a whirlwind romance with the mysterious Macchiarini while working on a story about him.

Getty Images

Season two of the show, which was inspired by the Wondery podcast, will depict the “Miracle Man” storyline, which revolves around a famous surgeon who goes to great lengths to hide his dark secrets.

The official synopsis reads, "Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever."

"As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question."

Further casting details have yet to be confirmed, but we do know that show creator Patrick Macmanus will serve as executive producer for season two, alongside Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham, Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Linda Gase. Moore's This Is Us co-star, Jennifer Morrison, will also be directing four episodes, while Laura Belsey will direct the remaining four.

All we can say is, we can't wait to see Moore in action.

