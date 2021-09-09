This Is Us star Justin Hartley has already booked a new gig at CBS

This Is Us hasn't bid audiences farewell just yet, but star Justin Hartley has already lined up his next gig. The actor, who plays Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC drama, will star in the CBS pilot The Never Game, which is based on the best-selling novel by Jeffery Deaver.

Hartley will play a survivalist named Colter Shaw, who "roams the country as a reward seeker using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family," according to the show's official logline. Should the pilot go to series, Hartley will also executive produce the drama along with This Is Us EP Ken Olin.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Justin Hartley

"I couldn't be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon," said Hartley in a statement. "When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious butt, and I can't wait for audiences to meet him."

This Is Us will wrap in early 2022 after airing for six successful seasons (its fifth season ended in May). Creator Dan Fogelman previously revealed that was always the plan. "NBC has given us this gift that's two consecutive three-season pickups, which we asked for, which has allowed us to really kind of plan out and map out our storytelling in a big-picture way," he said in 2020. "That's when the Pearson story will basically come to a close."

