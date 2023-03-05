US soldier gave neo nazis and jihadists details of troop movements for ‘mass casualty’ event

David Millward
·2 min read
United States flag - CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
United States flag - CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A member of a UK-based neo-nazi group, who infiltrated the US Army and gave away details about his own unit in a bid to trigger a mass casualty event, has been jailed for 45 years.

Prosecutors said Ethan Melzer, 24, wanted to force the US into another war in the Middle East and ultimately to cause “a race war to advance his mission of white supremacy”.

Melzer, 24, provided sensitive details about his unit including movements, locations and security arrangements to a purported al Qa’eda member and the Order of Nine Angles, a white supremacist, pro-jihadist group, to which he belonged.

Melzer pleaded guilty in June 2022 to attempting to murder US service members and providing support for terrorists. Previously, he had denied planning a mass casualty event.

“Ethan Melzer infiltrated the US Army in service of a neo-Nazi, white supremacist, and jihadist group," Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said.

“By unlawfully disclosing his unit's location, strength, and armaments to other [Order of Nine Angles] members and jihadists in furtherance of this ambush, Melzer traitorously sought to attack the very soldiers he was entrusted to protect."

Jonathan Marvinny, representing Melzer, said the soldier had discovered the UK-based group in early 2019, three months after enlisting in the army.

Occultists' message boards

During the pandemic, he was confined to barracks and started drinking heavily and spending too much time online. Previously, he had been interested in the occult and was a frequent visitor to occultists' message boards.

Sentencing Melzer, District Judge described Melzer's behaviour as “corrosive”. The judge added: “Mr Melzer's crimes were repugnant. “He betrayed the United States of America. He betrayed the US  military.”

In a letter expressing his regret, Melzer wrote: "Every day and night since my arrest I have thought about the damage I have done to the people who were supposed to trust me with their lives."

