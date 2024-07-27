US – and Snoop Dogg – breathe sigh of relief as Dressel ends day-one gold drought

Caeleb Dressel celebrates with his wife, Meghan, and their son after winning his eighth Olympic gold medal. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Not long after Caeleb Dressel touched the wall on Saturday night to clinch USA’s first gold of the Paris Olympics, his teammate Hunter Armstrong broke down in tears while receiving his medal at the top of the podium.

Dressel could relate. Eight years ago he was the young hotshot reduced to a blubbery mess after winning the first of two golds on his Olympic debut in Rio. Now the Florida native, who turns 28 next month, is the veteran of a young US swim team looking to keep pace with their Australian rivals.

“You can’t help it,” Dressel said. “You can’t explain this moment until you’re up on the podium watching the flag go up. Hunter actually happened before the flag went up. It’s really special seeing that. I remember how it was for me, my first gold, I mean, I lost it. I made it off the podium. But it’s special seeing that and being a part of that with these guys. An extremely special moment, and no one can take that away from us.”

Dressel helped save the United States from a rare day-one shutout at the Summer Olympics when he anchored the team to a second consecutive 4x100m freestyle title. Given a healthy lead by Armstrong’s blistering third leg after Chris Guiliano and Jack Alexy’s strong opening, Dressel touched in a time of 3min 9.28sec, edging Australia by 1.07sec.

Dressel’s eighth medal at the Summer Games, all of them gold, extends one of the great records in Olympic history. Only two other men or women, Usain Bolt and Ray Ewry, have won as many Olympic medals without any silver or bronze.

While Armstrong won Olympic gold in Tokyo as a prelims swimmer on the winning 4x100m medley team, Saturday’s win marked his first title while swimming in a final. As the US team received their medals, thunderous chants of “U-S-A!” cascaded down from the upper reaches of the packed 13,100-seat arena where the swimming competition will unfold over the next eight days.

“Relays are a little more special to be honest,” Dressel said. “So doing it with these guys has been awesome. It takes me back to my first gold. It really doesn’t get old. Really special standing on the podium with these guys watching the flag go up. I’m extremely proud of them. It made my job easy.”

After throwing his fists in the air and embracing his teammates, Dressel quickly made his way to find his wife, Meghan, and their five-month-old son August Wilder, who had taken in the night session alongside rapper Snoop Dogg, who was seen celebrating wildly alongside the Dressel family as the US clinched gold.

“It’s really special,” Dressel said. “Making the team in front of [my son] and then winning a gold in front of him, just checking little boxes that I never would have thought to create throughout my career. So that was a really special one tonight.”

The road to Dressel’s third Olympics was anything but straightforward. In 2022 – less than a year after his five-gold breakout in Tokyo – he walked away in the middle of the world championships and took eight months away from the pool to address his mental health. When he returned at the next year’s US national championships, Dressel didn’t come anywhere close to qualifying for worlds, failing to qualify for the A-final in either sprint freestyle race.

Having been deemed the successor to Michael Phelps since racking up a record-tying seven golds at the 2017 world championships, Dressel admitted to struggling with the weight of expectations. But he’s worked his way back with measure and on his own terms, giving himself the opportunity to defend his Tokyo golds in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle next week.